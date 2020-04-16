A second St. Louis County Police Department employee recently tested positive for COVID-19. The individual serves the department in a professional staff capacity and does not come into contact with the public in the course of their duties. It is believed that the individual did not contract the virus at work. Potentially affected work areas have been thoroughly cleaned and no other associated cases are known at this time.
On March 28, the first St. Louis County police officer tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately quarantined. Officer Nathan Phillips was not believed to have contracted the disease on the job. He returned to work on April 11, after recovering from the coronavirus.
“I am thrilled to have Officer Phillips return to work,” St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar said. “Knowing that first responders are not immune to COVID-19, it speaks to his dedication to duty and willingness to serve the citizens of St. Louis County.”
St. Louis County is currently reporting 1,896 positive coronavirus tests, with 58 cumulative deaths since the outbreak began. Of the total cases, 85 were reported within the last 24 hours.