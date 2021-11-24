Take home a sweet treat this season with handcrafted bonbons from Serendipity Homemade Ice Cream.
Thanksgiving bonbons are available in pumpkin, cinnamon, vanilla and chocolate flavors. Thanksgiving ice-cream pies and holiday cocktails are also new this year.
The Chanukah box set of bonbons includes three coffee, three cinnamon, three vanilla and three chocolate ice cream bonbons. The Christmas set includes three peppermint, three cinnamon, three vanilla and three chocolate ice cream bonbons. All bonbons are available for pick up or delivery.
For the scoop on Serendipity’s holiday flavors, visit the shop at 8130 Big Bend Boulevard or online at serendipity-icecream.com.