A stunning technical presentation, Disney’s “Aida” is a majestic and enthralling musical with moments that will take your breath away.
Stages St. Louis’ season opener is the second musical collaboration between composer Elton John and lyricist Tim Rice after “The Lion King” and is brought to life as a designer showcase.
The pair won a 2000 Tony Award for best score, among the show’s five statuettes, and the cast album won a Grammy. The music has a rock-opera feel to it, not unlike “Jesus Christ Superstar.” Its most famous song, “Written in the Stars,” was No. 2 on the Billboard charts as a duet with Elton John and LeAnn Rimes.
Based on the 1871 Italian opera of the same name written by Antonio Ghislanzoni, with music by Giuseppe Verdi, “Aida” is the tale of a love triangle between Aida, a Nubian princess stolen from her country; Amneris, an Egyptian princess; and Radames, the soldier they both love.
It takes place at a time of great turmoil in ancient Egypt, and the book by Linda Woolverton, Robert Falls and David Henry Hwang tells a story of faith, duty and redemption. Soldiers have just conquered their bitter enemy Nubia, and conflicts spring from that.
Director and choreographer Luis Salgado is one of the most visionary artists — and I’m not using hyperbole here — that we have ever seen in St. Louis, among those who come here to put a show together. Last season, he was the driving force behind the award- winning “In the Heights” adaptation.
As Salgado demonstrated directing and choreographing “In the Heights,” he is focused on culture and community. His artistic sensibilities are evident in this show’s lighting, costumes, scenic design and sound. His work staging the ensemble is inspiring, and the energy he harnesses through the Suzuki method — the distinctive swirling motion and fluid movements resembling ballet and martial arts — is a thrill to watch.
As Nubian slaves celebrating their homeland in captivity, Egyptian soldiers and the women of the palace, the ensemble’s precision is a marvel. “Dance of the Robe” is dynamic, and “The Gods of Nubia” brings down the house at the end of the first act.
Among the supporting players, Jenny Mollet as Nehebka and Albert Jennings as Mereb are standouts in their emotional portraits of loyal servants.
What is problematic is that together, Wonu Ogunfowora as Aida and Ace Young as Radames, do not have the necessary chemistry to convey star-crossed lovers. They have robust voices that give the musical numbers their required passion, but there is no spark. Their voices blend well in “Enchantment Passing Through,” “Written in the Stars” and “Elaborate Lives.”
Young, a hunky dude first noticed on “American Idol” season 5, is more of a rock star than an actor. He was Danny Zuko in a national tour of “Grease,” and is a genial performer.
The MVP here is Diana DeGarmo, who has been married to Young for 10 years. She is a shining star and can not only belt a number with stunning vocal prowess, but she has playful comic timing.
Amneris is depicted as a bubble-headed, pampered princess — and DeGarmo is scene-stealing as a show pony-Barbie doll, merrily cavorting in “My Strongest Suit.” But her character arc is intriguing as she grows up quite a bit, and her eyes are opened to not just betrayal, but oppression and wars demonstrating might over right. There is much more depth to her character as initially presented.
The three leads display striking harmony in “A Step Too Far,” which opens the stronger second act.
Now, a certified fan favorite in St. Louis, DeGarmo was here two summers ago in “Always, Patsy Cline,” and won the St. Louis Theater Circle Award for outstanding performance in a musical. She starred in the national tour of “9 to 5” at the Fox Theatre and teamed with her husband in a touring “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” Runner-up on season three of “American Idol,” she has developed the acting chops to go along with her winning personality.
Innovative costume designer Brad Musgrove has outfitted her royally. When she donned an exquisite wedding dress on opening night, the audience literally gasped — it’s a showstopper revealed dramatically for maximum effect.
Kate Rance’s scenic design is minimalistic, and pairs well with Herrick Goldman’s mesmerizing lighting design featuring neon piping and pyramid shapes.
Both bold and beautiful, “Aida” is a valiant, vibrant effort, and the takeaway is a modern message not only of female empowerment, but one about finding your purpose. “Every story is a love story” indeed.
Stages St. Louis presents the musical “Aida” through July 2 at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. For more information, visit stagesstlouis.org.