Search for Waldo or buried treasure in Webster Groves! Two groups have arranged some fun activities around town.
Where’s Waldo
Stop by The Novel Neighbor, 7905 Big Bend Blvd., to get a Find Waldo in Webster Groves “passport” to help log the search. Waldo hunters may visit the participating businesses listed on the passport in any order. Waldo is hiding somewhere in each of the listed businesses. He’s six inches tall, and he might be in any public part of the establishment.
Prizes include a pack of Waldo books, a Novel Neighbor gift card and an Art of Entertaining gift card. The bookstore will host a Waldo party and draw prizes at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.
Participating businesses include: Amy’s Cake Pop Shop, Architextures SP, Art of Entertaining, Big Sky, Blue Dahlia Designs, DD Mau, Embroider the Occasion, Gas Mart, Kind Soap, Layla, Le Macaron French Pastries of Saint Louis, Leopard Boutique, Maypop, Never Enough Boutique, Paisley Boutique, Perennial on Lockwood, Rolling Ridge, Story Seven, The Annex, The Boulevard, The Hub Bicycle Co., The Initial Design; The Parkmoor Drive-In, Webster Arts, Webster Groves City Hall, the Webster-Kirkwood Times, Webster Pharmacy and Yucandu.
Webster Groves Coin Hunt
A Webster Groves resident has put together a Webster Groves Coin Hunt. Fifty special WG coins are hidden around the city. Hints are being released on the Webster Groves Coin Hunt Facebook group at tinyurl.com/3p9pc3wu.