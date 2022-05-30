Hixson Middle School student Walden Giezentanner has some serious word play skills, as the seventh grader from Webster Groves recently won the 2022 North American School Scrabble Tournament in Washington, D.C.
It was actually his second win, having successfully defended his 2021 championship title. Giezentanner and his teammate, sixth grader Nathaniel Campos of Connecticut, went 9-0 with a spread of 1,126 points. In the championship round, the pair secured the victory with the word TOENAIL, with a front hook off GONE to make AGONE.
Giezentanner, 13, said winning was “exhilarating and stressful,” and his dad, Lee Giezentanner, vouched for that.
“The final game was, in the Scrabble community, unusually amazing,” Lee Giezentanner said. “Through the entire match his team consistently drew horrible tiles, but they worked with what they got as best they could and remained within a stone’s throw of their competition.
“Toward the end it was almost inevitable they were going to lose,” he continued. “With no tiles left in the bag, a tiny opening presented itself — so tiny that they literally had one word they could have played in one location to barely win. They spent several minutes deciding what to do and eventually found that word. It was the Scrabble equivalent to a walk-off home run in game seven of the World Series.”
Giezentanner and Campos beat out 22 other teams of two individuals in the eighth grade and under category of the championship division. In addition to bragging rights, the title also came with a $500 prize. After two years of virtual competition due to the pandemic, this year’s tournament was held in person May 15 and 16 at Planet Word in Washington, D.C.
It was during the down time of COVID-19 that Walden Giezentanner started to hone his word play.
“Early in the pandemic, we discovered that Walden really liked to do word puzzles,” Lee Giezentanner said, noting it was his wife, Kristin Giezentanner, who introduced their son to playing WordTwist online. “Walden took to it right away. I noticed that he found his way to the leader board due to his ability to find the longest words, so I decided to teach him to play Scrabble.”
A self-professed Scrabble enthusiast, Lee Giezentanner delighted in teaching his son the game. It wasn’t long before his son emerged as the stronger player.
“Within three months of my teaching him, Walden started beating me,” he said. “By the fall of 2020, I had introduced him to an online Scrabble group and he played once a week with them in addition to the occasional online tournament. Last spring, Walden enrolled in online version of the North American School Scrabble Championship and beat the previous year’s champion in the final championship round.”
But Walden Giezentanner isn’t the only one in the family with strong word play. Last year his sister, Colette Giezentanner, won the 35th annual St. Louis Post-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee, qualifying her for national competition. Then 14 years old and an eighth grader at Hixson Middle School, she was among 30 competitors from across the country to take part in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in June 2021. Colette Giezentanner made it to the semifinals of the national competition, but was disqualified before moving onto the final round.
It’s clear that an affinity for words runs in the family.
“When the kids were infants, I was studying to get my Reading Specialist certification,” Lee Giezentanner said. “I spent a ton of time teaching them to spell and read, so they were wired for language at a very early age. There was a good combination of nature/nurture in their favor.”