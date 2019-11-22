Sam Reinert, Connor Bussen and brothers Charlie and Sean Sievers, members of Boy Scout Troop 360 Den 2 out of North Glendale Elementary School, show off food items collected Nov. 16 during the 35th Annual Scouting For Food drive. The boys delivered their items to the Glendale Fire House. This year’s Scouting For Food drive accumulated 1.9 million items from the St. Louis area, southeast Missouri and southern/central Illinois. Items will stock local food pantry shelves just in time for the holidays.
Get the Scoop!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Print e-Edition
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 22