This year marks the 37th annual Scouting For Food Drive, the Greater St. Louis Area Council Boy Scouts of America’s largest service project of the year.
On Saturday, Nov. 13, thousands of Scouts will deliver more than 1 million Scouting For Food bags throughout the St. Louis metro area. They will return one week later on Saturday, Nov. 20, to collect the bags full of donated canned goods and other non-perishable items.
Food donations in the St. Louis area are delivered to the St. Louis Area Foodbank for further distribution to over 500 hunger-relief programs and local agencies in the bi-state area.
The perfect bag would include canned fruits, vegetables, soups, cereal, peanut butter, tuna, chicken, pasta, pasta sauce and meals in a box.