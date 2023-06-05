Scott Schaefer, assistant city administrator for the city of Des Peres, has been selected as the 2023 Richard R. Noll Outstanding Assistant Award recipient by the Missouri City/County Management Association.
“We are incredibly proud of Scott for receiving this well-deserved award,” Des Peres Mayor Mark Becker said. “Scott’s unwavering commitment and passion for local government, coupled with his readiness to take on challenging projects and issues, has been a tremendous asset to our community.”
Schaefer has served as the assistant city administrator in Des Peres for seven years. He has taken on various roles during that time, including serving as acting city administrator for eight months, interim director of parks and recreation, acting city clerk on two separate occasions, and more recently, in a city planner capacity.
In addition to his core responsibilities that focus largely on human resources, budget analysis, IT and communications, Schaefer has been instrumental in working with the planning and zoning commission on various projects including amendments to the comprehensive plan involving multi-family zoning and the development of initial regulations on medical marijuana facilities. Schaefer has also been instrumental in supervising the city’s deer management program.