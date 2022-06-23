Whiteaker, Scott Robert, took flight like a swallowtail to the heavens from Kirkwood, Missouri, on June 18.
Scott was born on April 26, 1970, in St. Louis, to Robert and Carol Whiteaker. After graduating from McCluer North High School in 1988, he graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1993. A soccer phenom, Scott made a name for himself at college.
Scott worked for 27 years at Reynolds and Reynolds as a customer services success manager.
On June 25, 2005, Scott and Janet DePasquale wed on Martha’s Vineyard, amidst a small group of family and close friends. Scott and Janet raised three beautiful children: Tessa, Matteo, and Lucas. His children were the center and joy of his life.
The legacy he built through his compassion, his ability to bring people together, and his eternal optimism extends not only to his children, but to anyone who knew and loved him.
Scott is predeceased by his father, Robert Whiteaker, and his father-in-law, Peter DePasquale. He is survived by his wife Janet DePasquale; his children Lucas, Matteo, and Tessa; and so many family members and dear friends who stood by him throughout life.
Scott’s Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 25, at 3 p.m. at Lafayette Park United Methodist Church, 2300 Lafayette Ave., 63104. The service will also be available via livestream at this link: https://fb.me/e/2yJtisAQu.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcome to “The Whiteaker Family Educational Fund” at Carrollton Bank, 5807 Murdoch Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109, or donations to the Cancer Support Community in Des Peres. To read the full obituary, go to stlouiscremation.com.