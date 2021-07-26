By providing quality service at a fair price, Scott-Lee Heating Company has grown from four employees in 1978 to 80 today.
Thanks to that philosophy, business increased to the point in 2003 that the heating and cooling company moved to its current larger location.
Scott-Lee maintains, services and installs standard air-conditioning and heat-pump systems, as well as geothermal, mini-split, rooftop and others for residential and commercial customers.
The Scott-Lee story began in 1978 when Terrance Scott bought out the assets of his employer, who was retiring.
“We now offer a very diverse list of services that can meet and exceed our clients’ needs,” said Russ Scott, who owns the company with his father Terrance. “Our industry is much more technical today and requires a huge emphasis on continuing education and training.”
Scott-Lee’s talented and dedicated employees are its best asset and are a great source of satisfaction for the Scotts.
“We have a large percentage who spend their entire career with us and stay here for 20 or 30 years,” said Russ Scott.
Scott-Lee is constantly searching for the best ways to better serve its clients, always relying on training, education and community involvement.
“The many word-of-mouth referrals received shows us that our efforts are well worth the result,” Russ Scott said.
Clients praise Scott-Lee for its quality service at a fair price, its employees, its diligence in ensuring clients are satisfied and the company’s long and stable history.
“Often when consumers are polled they are asked (above all else) ‘would you recommend this company to your friends and family,’ and the answer would be a resounding ‘most definitely,’” said a satisfied residential customer from Ballwin.
11010 Gravois Industrial Court • St. Louis
314-756-9444 • scottleeheating.com