Re: “Your Body and Emotions Are Too Important to Risk” (Mailbag, May 26) ...
The letter writer demonstrates a lack of understanding about the complexities of the human body. Yes, we associate XX chromosomes with females and XY with males. But some people carry both XX and XY chromosomes. Others are born with ambiguous external genitals.
Still others have a combination of male and female external and internal genitals. And others may show all the physical markers of one sex until puberty, but then produce hormones more like the opposite sex. (Read about Olympic Committee history in trying to navigate the question of whether an athlete is male or female.)
It’s estimated that 0.5% to 1.7% of the world’s population are intersex, so the normal male-female binary distinction does not apply to them.
Estimates of trans individuals range from 0.1% to 0.6%. The growing scientific evidence is that gender identity is embedded in structural brain differences, suggesting that the underlying cause is more nature (genetic) than nurture. Much like sexual orientation (attraction), it’s not a conscious choice — it is a message our brains unconsciously communicate to us.
Science has advanced far beyond what I learned in high school biology in the 1960s. What if we were able to love and accept people who don’t fit neat binary definitions of sex, gender, gender expression and sexual orientation?
We see a movement to accept neurodiversity (e.g. autism and variations of intellectual capabilities), and we no longer demonize left-handed people. How about celebrating the beautiful diversity we find among the humans? And let’s give families, individuals and the medical community the opportunity to decide what is best for those with intersex conditions or gender dysphoria. No one else should be involved in these decisions.
Suzanne LeLaurin
Kirkwood