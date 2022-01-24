Brandon Schwartz and his brother, Brian Schwartz, cut their teeth in the landscaping arena helping their father run Grass Gobbler Lawn Care Inc. After their father’s passing in 2009, the two permanently closed Grass Gobbler and opened their own business in its place to better serve their existing Webster Groves and Kirkwood clients.
Schwartz Brothers Landscape Solutions Inc. was originally located in Manchester, Missouri, moving to Bridgeton, Missouri in 2011. In 2017, the company moved to a newer St. Charles facility.
For its first few years, Schwartz Brothers offered only basic mowing and leaf removal services. Over the last few seasons, the company has grown to include landscape design and installation, fertilization, weed control, snow removal and landscape lighting services.
“We’re always looking for innovative ways to serve our customers better,” said Brandon Schwartz. “The past few seasons, we have been working to upgrade our software to help customers pay bills and request estimates electronically.”
Schwartz Brothers now employs 24 employees full-time, including Office Manager Lauren Martin, Production Manager Sam Dominguez, salesman Sal Dominguez, Landscape Architect Preston Jordan, and Customer Service Rep Anna Lowe.
Preston will also be heading up our design-build division, taking on large scale projects going forward, which we are very excited to offer. We continue to recruit top-tier talent by offering full benefit packages and quality jobs to our local employees, providing customers the best experience from the smallest to largest outdoor landscape needs.
“I derive the most satisfaction from serving customers in a personal way, doing things different from our national competitors,” said Brandon Schwartz. “We try to work with customers to solve problems in their lawn and landscape as opposed to giving them a one-size-fits-all approach.”
And the customers are noticing the effort. “The best service provider ever,” said a review from a Webster Groves resident. “Brandon and his team are customer focused and provide outstanding service! Our lawn looks beautiful because of Schwartz Brothers!”
