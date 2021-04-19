Webster Groves High School feels a little more like normal lately, according to Superintendent John Simpson. At a board of education meeting on Thursday, April 8, Simpson praised staff members for their role in welcoming high schoolers back for extended in-person learning.
Full normalcy is even more forthcoming with a return to second semester special events. Simpson gave few details but said the district will try to allow as many events as possible, including senior prom. He said the experience will be “very different” from past years, and will be held on the upper tier of Busch Stadium with COVID precautions in place.
Though the prom will be held in the city of St. Louis, Simpson said he still reached out to the St. Louis County Health Department for approval of the plan.
This year’s high school graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, May 14. Simpson said there is an “extraordinarily high” chance it will look similar to last year’s graduation, with pandemic safety accommodations in place. It will most likely occur outside at Moss Field, with masks and social distancing required.
Webster Groves High School held its second of two COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Friday, April 9. All interested district staff, as well as some employees from other school districts, were welcomed back to receive their vaccine shots.
Simpson acknowledged that the two clinics created some disruption in scheduling for parents, as classes were conducted virtually and asynchronously those days, but added that he feels its necessary to have teachers and staff immunized as quickly as possible.
Regardless of vaccination status, Simpson said mandatory mask-wearing is anticipated at the start of the fall semester.
In other event news, Steger Sixth Grade Center will host a version of the traditional sixth grade camp. Camp staff will travel to campus and host activities such as tree-climbing and archery. A celebration for the closing of Steger, as future sixth grade classes move to Hixson Middle School, is in the works.
New Social Studies Curriculum
The district will soon vote on an updated social studies curriculum for kindergarten through eighth grade students. K-5 Social Studies Coordinator Claire Diemler and 6-8 Social Studies Coordinator Sherri Rachal presented an overview at last Thursday’s meeting.
The new curriculum fits within the district’s equity resolution passed in 2017, as well as the new anti-bias, anti-racism policy, which was passed earlier this year. It builds around Missouri grade level expectations, as well as the social justice standards from Learning For Justice, a project of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Anti-bias, anti-racism education will also be incorporated.
Shane Williamson, the district’s director of diversity, equity and inclusion, explained why it’s important to update the district’s social studies curriculum.
“Social studies is the study of multiple stories and perspectives, and it’s our job as educators to make sure that multiple perspectives are being told,” said Williamson. “There’s a lot of research that shows children as young as 4 start to identify different races. With that research in mind, it is important for our students to see themselves in the curriculum, and it’s important for students to see others in the curriculum.”
Prop E Construction Update
Security vestibule and elevator installations at Avery, Bristol and Edgar Road elementary schools, as well as the Walter Ambrose Family Center, have been completed and passed all inspections. Training for the new equipment is in progress.
At the end of the current school year, four new building projects will begin. The first is at Hudson Elementary, where the current office space will be relocated to the front of the building. A double-door security vestibule will be added to the main front entrance, and the front steps will be made ADA compliant with the addition of a ramp.
At Clark Elementary, the entryway at the east end of the building will become the new main entrance, and a security vestibule will be added. A concrete sidewalk will be installed from the parking lot to the new entrance.
At the high school, the main senior entrance will receive a second set of interior doors for security purposes. The North Addition entrance will receive additional security upgrades.
At Steger Sixth Grade Center, soon to become Givens Elementary, the facility will receive several renovations including the installation of an ADA accessible ramp, upgrades to restrooms, revised signage, library shelving, and an exterior renovation to repair cracks, painting and some electrical issues.
Construction is ongoing at Hixson Middle School, which anticipates a swell of students as incoming sixth graders are added. The two-story academic wing and gym is currently receiving interior finishes, primer and paint. Bathroom tiles are being added on the first floor. All exterior masonry is nearing completion, as are roofs.
The administration/library area is in the process of finishing several exterior elements, with drywall coming soon. Most of its mechanical and electrical projects will be completed in the coming weeks. The cafeteria and music classroom additions are also in progress.