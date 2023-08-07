The Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Kirkwood will host a speaker forum on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., at The Magic House, 516 S. Kirkwood Road.
Featured speakers include David Ulrich, superintendent of the Kirkwood School District; Tim Griffin, mayor of Kirkwood; and Mark Becker, mayor of Des Peres. The speakers will share their expertise on key community issues. Renee Moore, chair of the Kirkwood-Des Peres Area Chamber of Commerce and publisher of Kirkwood City Lifestyle, will serve as the moderator.
Forum topics will cover education and the future of Kirkwood schools, economic development and job creation, and public safety and community wellbeing.
For more information, visit kirkwooddesperes.com, email peg@thechamber.us or call 314-821-4161.