In the absence of last year’s Turkey Day football game due to the pandemic, the excitement surrounding the festivities leading up to the historic Thanksgiving Day game between Webster Groves and Kirkwood high schools is at an all-time high.
“It’s our last year of high school and because we didn’t get to have it last year, everyone is even more excited this year,” said Webster Groves High School senior Emily Goben, who is a captain on the Statesmen Varsity Cheerleading Squad. “It’s nice to be doing events again, and it’s super fun.”
Walk into Webster Groves and Kirkwood high schools and students — especially seniors — are abuzz coordinating with their class committees to put the finishing touches on the hallway decorations they’ve spent months creating. Seniors are practicing for the senior skit and line dance, students and teachers are pulling out their boldest Webster orange-and-black or Kirkwood red-and-white attire for the spirit days, and prep is in full swing for the pep rallies, bonfires and chili contests.
“There’s an energy and a pulse within the school,” said Josh Flores, Kirkwood High School assistant principal and grade level principal for the class of 2022.
Kirkwood High School senior Drew Cherry is the epitome of Turkey Day spirit.
“This is the most energetic and excited I’ve ever been about Turkey Day — being a senior during Turkey Day is the best,” said Cherry, who attended her first Turkey Day football game when she was 10 years old.
“The vibe at school is so happy and so fun,” she added. “This year we really appreciate it even more because of not being able to do it last year.”
Nearly half of the 465 seniors at Kirkwood High School are involved in this year’s Turkey Day committee, promising stellar decorations in the senior hall and a whole lot of Pioneer pride. That pride also extends to the freshmen, sophomore and junior classes, which also each pick a theme and decorate a hall accordingly.
“Everyone has worked hard to build something they’re proud of,” said Cherry, who has spent the past several weekends gathering at classmates’ homes as the seniors work on their decorations.
The decorations will remain secret until they’re unveiled at Kirkwood High School on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 23, when families and students are invited to tour the building.
“The kids are excited to show everyone what they’ve been working on,” Flores said. “This has been a really unifying event — not just for the seniors, but everyone.”
Kirkwood High School Principal Mike Havener said that’s especially true given that the senior class is the only class currently at Kirkwood High School to have a full year of high school because of the pandemic.
“It’s really helped bring everyone together,” he said.
All that school spirit also extends to the greater communities of Kirkwood and Webster Groves. Community members are invited to attend the pep rallies, bonfires and chili cook-offs for each school on the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 24.
“It’s not just a school event — these are community events, too,” Cherry said, noting many Kirkwood High School alumni come back to attend Turkey Day festivities and the big game. Webster Groves High School alumni do the same.
“No matter how old you are, you can participate,” Cherry added. “The best thing about Kirkwood High School is all of the traditions we have. The tradition aspect is what makes Kirkwood, Kirkwood.”
Traditions Old & New
The same can be said of Turkey Day traditions in Webster Groves, which are similar to those in Kirkwood.
Webster Groves High School students have also been hard at work for weeks on their hallway and door decorations that will be displayed at the main entrance and throughout the first floor of the building next week.
“The student councils have put a lot of energy into all of it,” Webster Groves High School senior Sarah Jane Hornberger said. “People want it to be the best Turkey Day ever.”
Although Kirkwood High School students keep their decor top secret until the big reveal, Webster Groves High School students aren’t as tight-lipped about theirs. And where each Kirkwood High School class picks a different theme, the Webster Groves freshmen, sophomore, junior and senior classes all pick an overall theme with each class doing its own variation. This year’s theme is movies, and while Goben and Hornberger can’t speak to the other classes, the seniors are going with the 1986 hit film “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”
As a senior, Hornberger said she’s most looking forward to the senior line dance, which will be performed at both the in-school pep rally on Tuesday, Nov. 23, and the outdoor evening pep rally for the community on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at Moss Field.
The pep rallies are the highlight of Turkey Day for Webster High School’s Goben.
“I remember going to the chili fest and watching the pep assemblies when I was younger, and now it’s so much fun to be in it,” the senior cheerleading captain said.
The traditions of Turkey Day are often enjoyed by multiple generations within Webster Groves and Kirkwood families.
“A lot of my family went to Webster, so it’s a huge thing in our family,” Horberger said of Turkey Day. “My cousins are coming into town for the pep rally and the game, and it’ll be a great time.”
Along with the familiar traditions, the Webster Groves Statesmen are starting a few new ones.
“We’re having our first Powder Puff game, and the senior ladies are extremely pumped about it,” said Munir Prince, assistant activities director and interim head football coach for Webster Groves High School.
The all-girls Powder Puff game is set for noon on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Moss Field.
“They’ve been practicing on the weekends, they have team jerseys — the whole nine,” Prince said of the Powder Puff team. “They also got some of our regular football players to coach the game. I think it’s going to be a fun lead up to the Turkey Day game.”
Prince said Webster’s evening pep rally also has a fun new twist — a community game of musical chairs in which the contestants must wear an inflatable turkey suit. He added that the fun and excitement surrounding this year’s Turkey Day is contagious.
“The energy in the school is so upbeat, and there’s also some new energy with it,” Prince said. “It’s been great to see the kids run with it.”
WG Powder Puff Game
The Powder Puff game will be at noon on Saturday, Nov. 20, at Moss Field at Hixson Middle School, 630 S. Elm Ave. Admission is $2. Proceeds go to Webster-Rock Hill Ministries.
Chili Contests
The Webster Groves and Kirkwood school districts each hosts chili contests on Wednesday, Nov. 24. For more information and tickets, see page 11A.
Pep Rallies & Bonfires
The Kirkwood Pioneers pep rally is Wednesday, Nov. 24, 7 p.m., in the David Holley Assembly Hall at Kirkwood High School, 801 W. Essex Ave. The pep rally will also be streamed live on large video screens outside and spectators can watch it from the field hockey fields. The pep rally will be followed by a bonfire on the field behind the assembly hall.
The Webster Groves Statesmen pep rally is Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m., at Moss Field at Hixson Middle School, 630 S. Elm Ave. The bonfire follows.
Turkey Day Football Game
The Turkey Day game is at noon on Nov. 25, at E.L. Lyons Memorial Stadium at Kirkwood High School, 801 W. Essex Ave. Tickets are $7 in advance and $10 at the gate. Free admission for kids six and under. Advance tickets are available at all Kirkwood schools and central office, Webster Groves High School and online at tinyurl.com/3jnccnwp.
Webster/Kirkwood Hockey Game
The Turkey Day hockey game between Webster Groves and Kirkwood high schools is at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, at the Webster Groves Ice Arena, 33 E. Glendale Road.
Kirkwood Water Polo Game
All Kirkwood High School water polo alumni and friends are invited to the annual Turkey Day water polo game at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, at the Walker Natatorium, 801 W. Essex Ave.