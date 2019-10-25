On Oct. 14, I resigned my position on the Webster Groves School District Board of Education, as I have moved out of the district.
I would like to thank those individuals who were instrumental in helping me get elected, those who supported me with their vote in 2016, past and current Board members, and the administrators I have had the opportunity to work with for the last several years.
I ran for the Board on three things: examine school district expenditures in relation to academic outcomes; focus efforts to reduce achievement gap among students by holding academic excellence paramount; and, rebuild trust between school district and taxpayers through clear and candid dialogue. While there has been growth in all three areas (some more than others), I regret I will not be able to continue to work on and build upon these and other areas.
I encourage everyone in the community to continue to work towards educational excellence for all children in the community by regularly sharpening your commitment and effort individually and collectively.
Thank you again for your support.
St. Louis