Dr. Howard Fields, principal of Steger Sixth Grade Center and Dr. Henry Givens Jr. School, has been named Distinguished Principal in the St. Louis Suburban Region by the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals.
Fields is one of 11 principals across the state honored by the association. The organization will recognize the eleven principals at a ceremony in February.
Fields was formerly principal of Koch Elementary School in the Riverview Gardens School District. Before that, he was assistant principal at Westview Middle School, also in Riverview.
Fields was cited as an Exemplary New Principal in 2015 as well as one of North County Incorporated’s 30 Leaders in their Thirties in 2016.