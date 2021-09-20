Open House Overview
September 27
De Smet Jesuit: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
October 17
Whitfield School: 1-4 p.m.
October 19
Lutheran High School South: 6:30 p.m.
October 23
Principia School: 9-11 a.m.
Wilson School
November 6
New City School: 9 a.m.
November 7
Bishop DuBourg: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Chaminade: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Kirkwood High School: 6 p.m.
Miriam School: 1-3 p.m.
Nerinx Hall: register after Oct. 1
Notre Dame High School: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
St. Joseph Academy: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
St. Mary’s High School: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Ursuline Academy: 12-4 p.m.
November 14
St. Gerard Majella: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
By Appointment
Villa di Maria
Preschools
Emmanuel Preschool (314-961-2393) provides ages 2-5 with joyful learning through music, art, yoga, creative movement and cooking. Experienced, caring teachers foster a creative environment. Now enrolling.
St. Peter School is a vibrant Catholic School in the heart of Downtown Kirkwood. Faith is on display daily, academics are second to none, and their community is inviting and welcoming. With constant support from teachers and staff, students are encouraged to reach their full potential. As a Pre-K through 8th grade school, younger students are surrounded by role models, upper grade students experience leadership opportunities, and families build a strong community through the years. St. Peter has been committed to providing an affordable Catholic Education for over 150 years. Need based scholarships are available For more information call (314)821-0460 or visit www.stpeterkirkwood.org.
Schools
Bishop DuBourg High School isn’t just a group of students and teachers coexisting in the same building — it’s a family! Bishop DuBourg High School follows the “Four Pillars” of being a Cavalier — faith, academics, community and service. Bishop DuBourg uses faith-based education that offers a comprehensive college preparatory curriculum that is designed to prepare all of its students for college. The high school also has the Academy of Advanced Studies that is designed to challenge students with rigorous courses. The students, faculty and staff at Bishop Dubourg also take part in many service projects around the area that give back to the St. Louis community.
Chaminade College Preparatory School educates young men, grades 6-12, in the Catholic Marianist tradition. The school’s motto is ESTO VIR, “Be A Man.” The journey from boyhood to manhood is a path that includes spiritual, educational and social development. As a school for boys, everything at Chaminade is created from the perspective of how young men learn—how they interact, build relationships, and see the world. The mission is to build students’ inherent skills, gifts and talents while realizing their potential as men. This is accomplished through Academics, Formation of Character and Athletics & Activities. To learn more visit www.chaminade-stl.org.
At Community School, children flourish in an environment of active, experiential learning. Seasoned faculty engage students age 3 through grade six with a challenging curriculum that integrates academics, the arts, physical education, and interpersonal skills, all on a beautiful 18-acre campus. The school’s 7:1 student-teacher ratio allows for personalized attention and support, and its focus on character development, service learning, and public speaking helps build the next generation of leaders.
De Smet Jesuit High School specializes in the formation of well-rounded young men. Rich with opportunity, its college-preparatory program inspires multi-dimensional leaders who are eager to serve others. An all-boy environment and a seriously dedicated faculty help young men grow with confidence and excel in the classroom and beyond.
Forsyth School fosters a spirit of curiosity and joy, empowering children age 2 through Grade 6 to pursue challenges with confidence. At Forsyth, the talented and caring faculty encourage students to explore and question, enabling them to learn deeply. Each child’s unique identity is known, celebrated, and nurtured by a supportive community. The results are profound: children take risks, pursue challenges, and find joy in learning. The unique campus and location further enrich the unforgettable experience. ForsythSchool.org
Kirkwood High School has a rich tradition of excellence in academics and extra-curricular activities. The number of course options, clubs, and programs offered allow all students to explore their passions. KHS develops students who add value to the dynamic world using knowledge, character and problem solving skills. The hard work and dedication of the students, parents, excellent staff members in the schools, from Kirkwood Early Childhood Center to Kirkwood High School, and the supportive community, enable the students to succeed daily, both in and outside the classroom.
Lutheran South is a co-ed, Christian school that focuses on faith formation and college preparation. Located one mile from Grant’s Farm, the school offers a stepping stone to university life through its college-style scheduling. Students routinely graduate with a semester’s worth of college credit. Find your passion at Lutheran South. LSlancers.org
Miriam is an educational organization that serves children with learning differences, empowering unique learners by helping them build confidence and a foundation for success. Miriam provides a school for students in grades Pre-K to 12, supporting them with individualized curriculum, small class sizes, and integrated speech and occupational therapy. Miriam students often have challenges such as learning disabilities, ADHD, autism, anxiety and sensory processing differences. Miriam also provides private diagnostic testing, tutoring, therapies and counseling through the Learning Center, serving ages 2-25. The Learning Center runs a summer camp, as well, which offers both academic and social skills sessions.
MJ Performing Arts Academy is a dance studio located in the heart of Webster Groves. The motto – Building Happy, Healthy, Fit and Confident Dancers – drives the academy and all of their endeavors. Visit mjperformingartsacademy.com or call 968-3903 to set up a free trial class or for more information.
At Nerinx, our curriculum is college-prep to its core, offering flexibility in a college-like environment, with free periods that allow students the chance to study and forge relationships with peers and faculty. Come be a part of our progress! We are delighted to share that our campus is growing and expanding. Specifically, in mid-2022, we plan to break ground on a new, state-of-the-art STEM wing to further prepare young women entering STEM-related fields and disciplines. Join us at Open House on November 7 to learn more about what Nerinx has to offer.
New City School students are prepared to make a difference in the classroom and beyond through a comprehensive academic curriculum based on the theory of Multiple Intelligences, an emphasis on social-emotional learning, and an appreciation for diversity and social justice. New City is dedicated to a socio-economically diverse community, and offers a Variable Tuition program that supports families at different income levels.
Notre Dame High School is an all-girls private Catholic college preparatory school providing an individualized education that empowers young women to become confident, compassionate Christian leaders. Notre Dame’s differentiated instruction program develops skills in time management, organization and self-advocacy. This approach offers all students a start to collegiate success.
Principia School offers a rich preschool–grade 12 academic experience defined by rigor, challenge, and opportunity. Student-centered programs prepare children to succeed in an ever-changing world through authentic learning experiences that develop and strengthen character and cultivate future-ready skills in preparation for college and beyond. Located on a beautiful 360-acre campus in Town and Country, Principia School is a place where possibilities unfold for students of all ages. Join us for an Open House on October 23 at 9:00 a.m. to learn more about our innovative programs. Register at principiaschool.org/visit.
St. Gerard Majella School, a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence, is a place where the promise and potential of every child begins to be realized. The basis of their philosophy is the commitment to educating the whole child while recognizing each child’s individuality. In a warm and nurturing environment, faith is strengthened, academic skills are developed, and friendships are formed. Working in partnership with the entire parish community, the school prepares students to meet future faith and academic challenges and responsibilities. St. Gerard Majella School believes that the development of the whole child is best nurtured when there is positive interaction among the home, school, and community. You are invited to their Open House on November 14th, 11 - 1 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Academy is a private, Catholic high school for girls, sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. The school’s mission is to provide quality Catholic education in an environment that challenges students to grow in faith knowledge and respect for self and others. On November 7, St. Joseph’s Academy invites prospective families to tour campus, including their new state-of-the-art Weidert Center for Integrated Science, meet administration, faculty and current students. The school will host visitors from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Please visit sja1840.org or call 314-394-4321 for more information.
St. Mary’s High School is an Archdiocesan Catholic high school, rich in Marianist tradition. By fostering the unique gifts and talents of our students, St. Mary’s empowers young men from all backgrounds to create opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities. St. Mary’s understands how young men learn. The student-centered curriculum helps young men succeed by taking advantage of brain-compatible learning. Our students are encouraged to explore and grow not only intellectually but also emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Please visit stmaryshs.com or schedule a visit to see why St. Mary’s is the right choice for your son.
A private Catholic college preparatory high school for young women located on 28 beautiful acres near Kirkwood, Ursuline Academy offers an inclusive community environment built on the standards of academic excellence and respect for the uniqueness of each person. The Academy educates students for Christian living and leadership in a global society, nurtures the development of the whole person, and cultivates within its young women a spirit of lifelong service through its motto of SERVIAM, “I will serve.”
Villa di Maria believes that truly effective education honors and inspires each child’s innate desire to learn and explore. With a beautiful 6-acre outdoor space and hands-on classrooms, VdM is lively and child-centered. As an AMI-accredited Montessori school, VdM strives toward academic excellence in an environment that fosters enthusiasm, curiosity, and a lifelong love of learning. VdM students develop life skills such as problem solving, teamwork, relationship building, self-direction, and self-expression as well as compassion and respect for their peers, their community, and their environment. VdM offers a continuum of programs that serves children ages 14 months through 12 years. To see VdM in action visit www.villadimaria.org.
Whitfield cultivates ethical, confident, successful students in a community of innovation, collaboration, and trust. Whitfield’s rigorous college preparatory program for grades 6–12 is rooted in a formal character education curriculum called the Habits of Mind & Heart. Classrooms are dynamic, engaging, technology-forward spaces. The student-centered academic program encourages critical thinking and reflection, leadership development, and personal strength assessment. Whitfield’s college counseling program inspires students to reach for their top choice schools in a low-stress way. The Class of 2021 was awarded scholarships totaling more than $3.92 million for their first year of college.
Since 1913, The Wilson School has led the way, offering outstanding education to generations of children from age 3 to grade 6. Students benefit from the best classic and innovative instructional methods. An accelerated curriculum and a strong focus on character and social-emotional development mean that Wilson graduates can matriculate to and excel in the most competitive secondary schools. Centrally located near WashU and Forest Park in the historic DeMun neighborhood. Register for the October Open House at wilsonschool.com.