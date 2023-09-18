school open house

Bishop DuBourg High School isn’t just a group of students and teachers coexisting in the same building - it’s a family! Bishop DuBourg High School follows the “Four Pillars” of being a Cavalier - faith, academics, community and service. Bishop DuBourg uses faith-based education that offers a comprehensive college preparatory curriculum that is designed to prepare all of its students for college. The high school also has the Academy of Advanced Studies that is designed to challenge students with rigorous courses. The students, faculty and staff at Bishop DuBourg also take part in many service projects around the area that give back to the St. Louis community.
Chaminade College Preparatory School educates young men, grades 6-12, in the Catholic Marianist tradition. The school’s motto is ESTO VIR, “Be A Man.” The journey from boyhood to manhood is a path that includes spiritual, educational and social development. As a school for boys, everything at Chaminade is created from the perspective of how young men learn-how they interact, build relationships, and see the world. The mission is to build students’ inherent skills, gifts and talents while realizing their potential as men. This is accomplished through Academics, Formation of Character and Athletics & Activities. To learn more visit www. chaminade-stl.org.
Churchill Center & School, a nationally recognized independent school for dyslexia and other language-based learning disabilities, embodies their mission to give high potential children with learning disabilities the finest, individualized education and support they need to achieve success and return to a traditional classroom. As a Wilson Reading System® Accredited Partner, Churchill provides research-based reading, writing and spelling instruction for students who have been unable to learn with other teaching strategies. A specialized curriculum, including daily 1:1 tutorial, language arts, math, auditory visual, fine arts and motor skills, empowers students with a deep understanding of how they learn and the confidence to advocate for themselves.
The College School engages children ages 3–14 in an experiential curriculum that is rigorous and reflective. From coding robots and analyzing ecosystems to conducting experiments in the woods and becoming investigative journalists in local neighborhoods, students do more than learn in a traditional classroom setting. They become collaborators, risk-takers, and problem-solvers who believe they can change the world. From the Reggio Emilia-inspired early childhood program, in which students learn to advocate on behalf of themselves, to the service leadership program in middle school, students grow into active and aware global citizens. And with four buses clocking more than 10,000 miles a year, TCS goes where the action is. Learn more at thecollegeschool.org.
At Community School, children flourish in an environment of active, experiential learning. Seasoned faculty engage students age 3 through grade six with a challenging curriculum that integrates academics, the arts, physical education, and interpersonal skills, all on a beautiful 18-acre campus. The school’s 7:1 student-teacher ratio allows for personalized attention and support, and its focus on character development, service learning, and public speaking helps build the next generation of leaders.
Emmanuel Preschool (314-961-2393) provides ages 2-5 with joyful learning through music, art, yoga, creative movement and cooking. Experienced, caring teachers foster a creative environment. Now enrolling.
Kirkwood High School has a rich tradition of excellence in academics and extra-curricular activities. The number of course options, clubs, and programs offered allow all students to explore their passions. KHS develops students who add value to the dynamic world using knowledge, character and problem solving skills. The hard work and dedication of the students, parents, excellent staff members in the schools, from Kirkwood Early Childhood Center to Kirkwood High School, and the supportive community, enable the students to succeed daily, both in and outside the classroom.
Lutheran South is a co-ed, Christian school that focuses on faith formation and college preparation. Located one mile from Grant’s Farm, the school offers a stepping stone to university life through its college-style scheduling. Students routinely graduate with a semester’s worth of college credit. Find your passion at Lutheran South. www.LSlancers.org
MJ Performing Arts Academy is a dance studio located in the heart of Webster Groves. The motto – Building Happy, Healthy, Fit and Confident Dancers – drives the academy in all of their endeavors. Visit www.mjperformingartsacademy.com or call 968-3903 to set up a free trial class or for more information.
Founded in 1924, Nerinx Hall is an Independent, Catholic, college-preparatory school for young women in the Loretto charism of loving service. Their mission is to cultivate empowered women who pursue academic excellence within a diverse community, forge a path towards social justice, and grow in knowledge of themselves and their world. The curriculum at Nerinx Hall is college-prep to its core, offering flexibility in a college-like environment, with free periods that allow students the chance to study and forge relationships with peers and faculty. Nerinx provides the foundation for young women to explore and become the best version of themselves.
New City School students (age 3 – 6th Grade) engage joyfully in learning by cultivating their personal strengths and passions to achieve academic excellence. Students are encouraged to build community and advocate for a more just and equitable world through a challenging curriculum that incorporates social-emotional learning in a culturally and racially diverse learning environment to help prepare graduates to lead in the classroom and beyond. New City School is excited to introduce newly renovated classroom spaces for their youngest learners (3s through Kindergarten) in Fall 2023, which include larger instruction areas and an emphasis on naturalist themes.
Principia School is a coeducational, college-preparatory school offering innovative programs for students in preschool through 12th grade. Grounded on the teachings of Christian Science, we welcome students from a variety of faith backgrounds who value a Christian-based approach to character development and education. Through an integrated curriculum defined by rigor, challenge and opportunity, students apply critical thinking and problem-solving skills to global challenges. At Principia School, students develop into 21st century leaders, equipped with the tools to make a positive and notable impact in their communities and the world. Join us at our Open House on October 21 to discover the Principia Difference.
St. Clement of Rome School is committed to the instruction of the whole Christian person, helping them grow in faith, rigorous academic achievements, and develop Catholic virtues, along with the skills and knowledge needed for lifelong success. With a strong and positive partnership between parents and faculty, we are committed to meeting students’ individual needs and nurturing his or her God-given talents and gifts. Teachers are dedicated to their vocation of providing opportunities for service to others, and an educational experience that is engaging, differentiated, collaborative, and rooted in Gospel values.
St. Gerard Majella School, a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence, is a place where the promise and potential of every child begins to be realized. The basis of their philosophy is the commitment to educating the whole child while recognizing each child’s individuality. In a warm and nurturing environment, faith is strengthened, academic skills are developed, and friendships are formed. Working in partnership with the entire parish community, the school prepares students to meet future faith and academic challenges and responsibilities. St. Gerard Majella School believes that the development of the whole child is best nurtured when there is positive interaction among the home, school, and community. You are invited to their Open House on November 12th, 11 - 1 p.m
St. John Vianney High School offers a college-style schedule that allows students to complete 32 credits, one of the highest graduation requirements in the Midwest. Students can begin earning college credit as freshmen with 100+ hours of college credit offered at Vianney over the four years. Vianney supports students on their academic journey with college fairs, college counseling, college panels and FAFSA workshops. As a result, the Class of 2023 received $12 million in scholarships from colleges and universities across the county. Vianney also awards $2 million in tuition assistance annually with grants, merit scholarships and work study.
St. Mary’s South Side Catholic is a Catholic college preparatory high school that has been serving families since 1931. More than 13,000 graduates can attest to the quality of the SMSSC’s experience, rooted in the Marianist tradition. Its 27-acre campus anchors the Dutchtown neighborhood of South St. Louis and includes modern academic classrooms and collegiate-level sports facilities. With its small class sizes, students receive individualized attention and opportunities to bond with their classmates and teachers. The curriculum helps young men succeed by taking advantage of brain-compatible learning. Students are encouraged to explore and grow intellectually, emotionally, physically, and spiritually.
Step into the 174-year tradition of outstanding Christian education at St. Paul’s Lutheran School of Des Peres. From a one-room log cabin in 1849 to the current 57,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility, St. Paul’s continues to grow its family comprised of generations of students connected in Christ. The intimate and caring atmosphere is juxtaposed with a rigorous curriculum, diverse extracurricular activities, champion interscholastic sports teams, fine and language arts, and dynamic service opportunities. Each child is valued as a unique and precious gift from God and encouraged to develop to his or her God-given potential. Become a part of the legacy. Schedule a tour at www.stplutheranschool.org.
St. Peter School is a vibrant Catholic School in the heart of Downtown Kirkwood. Faith is on display daily, academics are second to none, and their community is inviting and welcoming. With constant support from teachers and staff, students are encouraged to reach their full potential. As a Pre-K through 8th grade school, younger students are surrounded by role models, upper grade students experience leadership opportunities, and families build a strong community through the years. St. Peter has been committed to providing affordable Catholic Education for over 150 years. Need based scholarships available. For more information call (314)821-0460 or visit www.stpeterkirkwood.org.
A private Catholic college preparatory high school for young women located on 28 beautiful acres near Kirkwood, Ursuline Academy offers an inclusive community environment built on standards of academic excellence and respect for the uniqueness of each person. Ursuline educates students for Christian living and leadership in a global society, nurtures the development of the whole person, and cultivates within its young women a spirit of lifelong service through its motto of SERVIAM, “I will serve.”
Whitfield, an independent, coeducational school for students in grades 6-12, offers a foundational, liberal arts curriculum that marries rigorous coursework with an emphasis on citizenship, critical thinking, and leadership. Our purpose is to prepare students for success in college and in life, empowering them to discover who they are, and how they want to make a difference in the world. You’re invited to Whitfield’s Open House on Sunday, November 5! During your time on campus, you will learn about Whitfield’s academic program and complimentary social-emotional curriculum, robust extra-curriculars, winning athletic teams, renowned college counseling program, and our ideal school size that allows your child to be known. Register online at www.whitfieldschool.org/admission/events
Since 1913, The Wilson School has excelled in reaching every student. Our deliberately small class sizes, accelerated curriculum, and nurturing, inclusive community allow our students to build the academic and social-emotional skills they need to succeed in secondary school and beyond.