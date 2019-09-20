Ambrose Family Center Preschool (WGSD) offers an award-winning experience for children in a nationally accredited and licensed center. It offers innovative, small group and outdoor learning through play for children ages 2 to 5. The learner-led approach meets rigorous Missouri’s Early Learning Standards. Children research their interests in a fun, social environment with highly qualified teachers. And parents see the learning through daily blogs. Full day, half-day classes available. Call 963-6440.
Chaminade College Preparatory School educates young men, grades 6-12, in the Catholic Marianist tradition. The school’s motto is ESTO VIR, “Be A Man.” The journey from boyhood to manhood is a path that includes spiritual, educational and social development. As a school for boys, everything at Chaminade is created from the perspective of how young men learn—how they interact, build relationships, and see the world. The mission is to build students’ inherent skills, gifts and talents while realizing their potential as men. This is accomplished through Academics, Formation of Character and Athletics & Activities. To learn more visit www.chaminade-stl.org.
Community School allows children to flourish in an environment of active, experiential learning. Seasoned faculty engage students age 3 through grade six with a challenging curriculum that integrates academics, the arts, physical education and interpersonal skills, all on a beautiful 18-acre campus. As a testament to their academic preparation, Community students’ test scores are among the highest in the nation.
Emmanuel Preschool (314-961-2393) provides ages 2-5 with joyful learning through music, art, yoga, creative movement and cooking. Experienced, caring teachers foster a creative environment. Now enrolling.
Forsyth School is a leading independent, co-educational elementary school for children age 3 through Grade 6. Located next door to Washington University and across the street from Forest Park in the Wydown-Forsyth Historic District, Forsyth provides an unforgettable experience on a one-of-a-kind campus. The challenging and engaging curriculum fosters independence and prepares students to thrive in secondary school and beyond. Attend the Fall Open House: A Taste of Forsyth on Saturday, October 26, 9:30–11:30 a.m.
Kirkwood High School has a rich tradition of excellence in academics and extra-curricular activities. The number of course options, clubs and programs offered allow all students to explore their passions. KHS develops students who add value to the dynamic world using knowledge, character and problem solving skills. The hard work and dedication of the students, parents, excellent staff members in the schools, from Kirkwood Early Childhood Center to Kirkwood High School, and the supportive community, enable the students to succeed daily, both in and outside the classroom.
Lutheran High School South is one of the only co-ed Christian schools in the St. Louis area. With 400 students, the school offers a variety of extracurricular activities from jazz band to volleyball. On the court and in the classroom, students have the opportunity to get involved and become leaders. Visit www.lslancers.org.
A nationally-recognized leader in independent education, MICDS (Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School) is a college-prep, co-ed school for students from Junior Kindergarten (age 4) through 12th grade. At MICDS, the mission is to prepare students for higher education and a life of purpose and service as engaged citizens in the ever-changing world. When a child attends MICDS, they will explore their passions and pursue academic excellence in state-of-the-art classrooms, labs, athletic facilities, theaters and art studios throughout the 100-acre campus. Join the Open House on October 19 at 9:30 am to learn more about the ways a child will embark on a life of discovery. Visit www.micds.org/open-house to RSVP today.
Miriam empowers unique learners by building confidence and a foundation for success. As St. Louis’ most comprehensive resource for children with unique learning needs, Miriam’s programs meet the social, emotional and academic potential of each student. Miriam School is for students in Pre-K through 8th grades, and Miriam Academy is for high school students in grades 9-12. Find out how Miriam can help a child excel at an open house on Sunday, November 3.
“Make Your Mark on the World.” It is a call to action so important, Nerinx made it the mascot. Ninety-five years ago, the Sisters of Loretto founded Nerinx on the belief that girls could do anything. Come change the world with Nerinx. Start the Nerinx Hall journey with a visit during Open House on November 3. For more information and to make a reservation, visit www.nerinxhall.org/admissions.
Notre Dame High School’s mission is to develop confident, compassionate Christian leaders. The academic program develops students’ skills in time management, organization and self-advocacy.
St. Clement of Rome successfully meets the spiritual, academic, social and emotional needs of each student. Join a warm and nurturing community of faith, love and values that ensures each student will succeed academically. With small class sizes, the school offers a learning environment that develops Catholic virtues and the skills and knowledge needed for life. St. Clement of Rome nurtures the whole child. Join St. Clement of Rome for an open house on November 14 at 9:30 a.m. To schedule a visit call 822-1903.
The mission at St. Gerard Majella (SGM) is to provide a quality, Catholic, contemporary education, where each child is rooted in faith, grounded in excellence and prepared for success. Through Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, the Living Rosary and service projects, faith drives the daily work. The new STREAM labs, array of middle school electives and clubs like speech and robotics, offer SGM students unique learning options. From Spanish starting in kindergarten to intermediate’s Biztown entrepreneurship simulation, SGM students are afforded lifelong skill sets to prepare them for high school and beyond. Schedule a tour and visit SGM today.
St. Joseph’s Academy is a private, Catholic high school for girls, sponsored by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet. The school’s mission is to provide quality Catholic education in an environment that challenges students to grow in faith, knowledge and respect for self and others. On November 3, St. Joseph’s Academy invites prospective families to tour campus, including their state-of-the-art College Advising and Resource Center and Cup of Joe, meet administration, faculty and current students, and share exciting school updates. The school will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Please visit www.sja1840.org or call 314-394-4321 for more information.
St. Mary’s High School is an Archdiocesan Catholic high school, rich in Marianist tradition. By fostering the unique gifts and talents of the students, St. Mary’s empowers young men from all backgrounds to create opportunities for themselves, their families and their communities. St. Mary’s understands how young men learn. The student-centered curriculum helps young men succeed by taking advantage of brain-compatible learning. Academics are only one piece of the educational experience students receive. Students are encouraged to explore their minds and grow not only intellectually but also emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Please visit www.stmaryshs.com to learn more about St. Mary’s High School.
Established in 1849, St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Des Peres fosters a rich tradition of academic excellence rooted in God’s Word. Students in Grades K-8 are developed into caring servant leaders through challenging curriculum, diverse extra-curricular programs, champion interscholastic sports teams, fine arts and dynamic service opportunities—all within a Christ-centered context. To continue its legacy, the organization is building a state-of-the-art, three-story facility for the next generations that will feature 15 tech-enabled classrooms, science and STEM lab, art studio and innovative play areas. The $9.3 million expansion is slated to open in spring 2020. Schedule a tour at www.stplutheranschool.org.
Ursuline Academy brings together girls who represent varied interests, experiences, backgrounds and neighborhoods. Ursuline Academy recognizes the unique gifts of each girl and her ability to make her own way in the world. Ursuline Academy St. Louis is one of a network of schools in 16 U.S. cities and 19 countries across the globe. The Global Scholars Program offers students opportunities to engage with peers on six continents and to develop global competencies applicable to future careers. On the 28-acre campus in Kirkwood, students try new things, take risks and apply the knowledge gained to achieve their goals in college, career and life.
Nationally accredited, Webster Child Care Center has been providing quality care and education for 45 years. From birth through six, low adult-child ratios foster social-emotional and physical development, promotes academic growth, and builds a community of learners prepared for kindergarten. Curriculum is based on the Missouri Early Learning Standards and follows the Project Construct framework. Children experience multi-generational interactions through campus visits with the Laclede Groves “grand-friends.”
Webster Groves Early Childhood Center, located in Old Webster, welcomes children ages 1-5. Visit and learn why for nearly 60 years the program has been a cherished partner for parents—nurturing healthy, happy children in a loving environment. When they leave ECC children are excited and prepared to begin kindergarten.
Whitfield is a close-knit and diverse community for grades 6-12 where each student’s strengths are known, cultivated and celebrated. The talented faculty capture students’ imaginations and energize them to identify and pursue their passions. Whitfield’s college preparatory program is rooted in character education. The Habits of Mind and Heart curriculum provides a common language for character education and encourages critical reflection for academic and personal growth. Whitfield’s college counseling program inspires students to reach for their top choice schools in a low-stress way. In the last five years, seniors have earned over $12.6 million in merit scholarships for their first year of college.
Open House Overview
