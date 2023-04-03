Following the sudden resignation of Principal Tracy Nomensen, Edgar Road Elementary School held an open house on Tuesday, March 28, to introduce Emily Burst, who will serve as interim principal for the Webster Groves school.
Burst, formerly assistant principal at Bristol Elementary School, assumed the new role at Edgar Road Elementary on March 17. Burst will finish out the current school year, but the district has not confirmed if she will serve as interim principal for the next.
Parents, students and community members were invited to the school Tuesday evening for an informal meet and greet with Burst and other district administrators.
Burst said amidst all the changes, she is focusing on introducing herself to students, learning their names and ensuring day-to-day operations continue as usual.
“The students are always my first priority,” she said.
In addition to former principal Nomensen, who said she resigned to “prioritize my family and start a new journey,” Edgar Road Elementary also recently lost its assistant principal. Betsy Moppert was placed on paid administrative leave shortly after returning from medical leave from Jan. 25 to March 8.
In her place, district veteran John Thomas was brought on as assistant principal at Edgar Road through the end of the school year. Thomas had already been serving in the assistant principal role since mid-February to assist during Moppert’s medical leave.
The district remains tight-lipped about the reasons behind the sudden departures of Nomensen and Moppert, citing personnel issues and confidentiality.