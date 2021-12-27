The voices of parents and staff as well as the taxpayers of Kirkwood do not matter to Kirkwood School District Superintendent Dr. David Ulrich and the board. As Dr. Ulrich stated, the pandemic is not over, yet the district is “moving away from something that was (is) working.” These are his words, not mine. So I ask, why are masks optional? It appears to be politically motivated.
Based on the current political narrative from a Kirkwood School District resident who also happens to be the attorney general for our state, schools — including the Kirkwood School District — are being bullied and threatened into making decisions that put the health and safety of their students and staff in jeopardy. Eric Schmitt is nothing more than a bully doing all that he can to collect a vote. Shame on Dr. Ulrich and the board for allowing his political rhetoric to influence and dictate how this district operates and responds to COVID-19.
My kids have been kept safe during the pandemic by staying home, completing school virtually, wearing masks, washing hands and getting fully vaccinated. Sending them back to school this fall was a very hard choice for my family because we thought not only about our health and safety, but about the health and safety of other people in our lives, too. The district’s mask mandate made that decision easier and eased some anxieties about returning to in-person learning.
The pandemic is not over — hospitals are full, variants are making their way to our area and people are dying daily. How can Dr. Ulrich and a small board make a decision that affects the health and safety of thousands without even considering the feelings, opinions, and health and safety of those who you are suppose to advocate for, represent and protect?
Liz Berra
Glendale