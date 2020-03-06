Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson earlier this week responded to recent incidents of racism in a letter to the community.
Simpson’s response follows a letter the district sent to Hixson Middle School parents last week after an incident on Feb. 27 in which a student sent a “horrifically racist meme” to two other students. The meme had text: “Go be a n----- somewhere else.”
The letter sent home to parents stated that such behavior will not be tolerated in the district’s schools.
“We must continue, extend and deepen our anti-racist/anti-bias work — and we will,” Simpson wrote.
Simpson said some of the district’s efforts over the next year will include more work with administrators to recognize and dismantle inequitable systems within its schools, teaching and supporting white staff members to apply an anti-racist/anti-bias lens to their work, implementing a new and more inclusive K-8 social studies curriculum and planning how to better support students and teachers of color.
The incident involving the meme, coupled with some alleged racist remarks surrounding the elementary school redistricting process, sparked lengthy and sometimes contentious debate among parents and community members on social media.
“In the past two years we’ve had swastikas on the walls of multiple schools, student shouts calling for ‘white power’ in the hallway during passing period at the high school, racist memes air dropped to black students trying to eat their lunch in peace, and many more things that haven’t received such public attention,” Eylssa Sullivan, a district parent and member of the community group called Alliance for Interracial Dignity, wrote on a community Facebook page.
“And in the past week we’ve all been privy to the extremely racist comments made by parents regarding school rezoning,” she added. “This is a community problem. This is not a ‘school’ problem. Let’s deal with it.”