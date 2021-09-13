I am writing in response to the recent letter from Elyssa Sullivan of Webster Equity Bridge (WEB) on behalf of many parents who are seeking to bring equality and excellence back to the Webster Groves School District.
Let’s begin with the first paragraph: “Recently, nationally funded organizations have been working to attempt to force a limited learning model upon (Webster Groves School District) students. We recognize this for what it is — a desire to inflict personal, politicized agendas on our schools.”
In January, the district adopted a new “anti-bias, anti-racism” policy which asserts, without evidence, that the district school system/community is systemically racist. In April, the board adopted an overhaul of district curriculum to solidify this divisive perspective. Both actions were taken in consultation with outside national groups such as the Southern Poverty Law Center and with the help of paid academics which, despite WEB’s claims, proudly bill themselves as researchers of “critical theories of race.”
Next, let’s address the Webster Groves School District’s deteriorating academic results, masked by the district’s new prioritization of “social and emotional learning” over academics. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s latest annual performance report scores Webster at/near the bottom in nearly every category relative to peer/neighboring districts. The high school’s state ranking has dropped precipitously, according to U.S. News & World Report. Many of the district’s elementary school rankings have seen similar decline.
Finally, let’s address WEB as an “independent organization … neither endorsed nor supported by the Webster Groves School District.” That said, many parents probably saw links to this organization in recent PTO mailers and other innocuous (taxpayer funded) newsletters/websites from district schools. This is independence?
Webster citizens are waking up to the district’s refusal to have an honest and open conversation that has “worked diligently and transparently to provide, comprehensive, inclusive curriculum and instruction that represents diverse points of view.”
Justin Hauke
Webster Groves