The Webster Groves School District is considering changes to its COVID quarantine and isolation protocol to more closely align with new CDC guidelines.
At the Jan. 13 board of education meeting, Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson said he was hesitant to change the district’s current policies — 10 days of isolation for those testing positive or unvaccinated close contacts — but following discussion with infectious disease experts, he is considering shortening isolation and quarantine periods to match those of the CDC.
On Dec. 27, the CDC shortened its recommended isolation period for positive COVID-19 cases to just five days if the patient is improving and has been fever free for 24 hours. The announcement followed new data demonstrating a COVID patient is most likely to transmit the virus in the first few days of infection, generally in the first two days prior to onset of symptoms and the two or three days after. The five days start at the onset of symptoms, or following a positive test for asymptomatic patients.
Those exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID should also isolate for five days if they are unvaccinated or haven’t yet received their booster shot. Boosted individuals do not need to quarantine, but should wear a well-fitting mask for 10 days after exposure.
“Vaccination and boosting have improved our circumstances,” said Simpson. “The doctors all feel that we are likely moving into that endemic phase where COVID is just going to be present. If we haven’t already peaked, it’s likely to peak next week and, as has happened in other countries, you’re likely to see a steep level drop.”
Simpson said he’s also considering allowing students in “modified quarantine” to attend the after-school care program Adventure Club. Students are placed in modified quarantine if they are exposed to COVID-19 exclusively in a school setting. Currently, students in modified quarantine may continue attending classes, but cannot attend after-school activities such as Adventure Club.
“We’re operating from the mindset that schools are some of the safest places,” he said. “On the educational side, on the academic side, on the social-emotional side, it’s critical for kids to be in school. That will continue to be our priority and we’ll continue to do things through the consultation of the CDC and the Department of Public Health.”
Simpson said he does not have a timeline for when a change to the district’s policies may be enacted.