To the applause of parents and student athletes, the Kirkwood School District Board of Education on Feb. 27 unanimously approved replacing the high school’s natural grass fields with artificial turf.
The project will upgrade the high school’s soccer field, the field hockey/lacrosse field and the baseball/softball field. It also includes some grading, draining systems and fencing work, as well as the addition of ADA-accessible bleachers at the baseball/softball field.
The project will cost $3,842,249 with an additional 10% contingency, for a total of just over $4.2 million. Kirkwood School District Chief Financial Officer Mike Romay said most of the funding will come from the district’s operating fund reserves, alongside $300,000 in private donations and $780,000 from Prop I reserves.
According to Romay, the move will save the district approximately $61,000 annually in maintenance costs, and earn $25,000 a year in rental fees.
More valuable than the savings, however, is the benefit to students. Romay said the district’s natural grass surfaces are often unusable following rain or snow, and can’t be used in the summer while the grounds department is repairing them.
“Our baseball program scheduled 77 practices on the field during the last two seasons, but due to weather, only 26 practices were actually held on the field,” Romay said.
Artificial turf would allow student athletes to use the fields consistently, and alleviate times when multiple sports teams are forced to share fields. Six sports groups will be impacted — with four being female sports — as well as all physical education students and band students.
When asked about concerns involving student safety, Kirkwood High School Athletic Director Corey Nesslage reminded the board that the district is not new to artificial turf.
“We’ve had turf in the (football) stadium for years,” Nesslage said. “The thing this project could do is allow our programs to use their fields in the mornings during the hotter months versus having different programs vying for a space down in the stadium.
“For example, on days when it’s wet and we can’t use the upper fields, we’re going to have just north of 300 kids using the stadium,” he continued. “Lacrosse and soccer will be practicing while we have kids running around the track. That’s a huge safety concern.”
Nesslage added that the risk of increased personal injury can be mitigated with proper footwear, and that the district will provide footwear to any student athletes who cannot afford it themselves.
Romay said the new fields will last eight to 10 years, noting the stadium turf was replaced after nine years. He estimates it will cost about $2 million to replace them after their lifetime, after factoring in rental income and maintenance savings.
Construction is expected to begin this summer, with the field hockey field completed by Aug. 30, the soccer field completed by Sept. 28, and the baseball field completed by Nov. 11. Nesslage said the district will navigate the inconvenience by having some sports practice at North Kirkwood Middle School and scheduling some games later in the evening in the stadium.
Before the unanimous vote in favor of the project, Board Member Chad Kavanaugh praised Romay and Nesslage for bringing this project to fruition.
“We have always done our best to provide for all these kids. The one thing I’m most proud of is you’re taking seriously giving our female athletes the same access that we’ve given our male athletes,” Kavanaugh said.