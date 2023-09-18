The Kirkwood School District Board of Education will review proposed tax rates at a public hearing on Monday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m., at Robinson Elementary School, 803 Couch Ave.
The hearing will be for informational purposes on proposed tax rates for 2023, which is a reassessment year.
During the meeting, the public can learn more about the chief financial officer’s recommendations for setting tax rates based on preliminary assessed values. The rates as proposed are also reviewed and approved by the state auditor’s office to ensure compliance with Missouri law.
The tax rates will be brought forward for approval by the Kirkwood School District Board of Education at a virtual meeting on Monday, Sept. 25, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be available for viewing at kirkwoodschools.org/virtualboe.