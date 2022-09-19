Following construction planned for later this fall, the Kirkwood School District Board of Education will hold board meetings in the Keating Center at Kirkwood High School. Its current meeting location — the Administrative Service Center at 11289 Manchester Road — will be renovated and repurposed for student use as part of Prop R expansions.
The board discussed possible alternate locations at its work session on Monday, Sept. 12. In addition to the Keating Center Theater, board members recommended the high school’s journalism lecture hall, the cafetorium at North Kirkwood Middle School, the Kirkwood Community Center and the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
Ultimately, the board decided it would be best to hold board meetings at the Keating Center Theater.
An official date for the location change has not been determined. A communication alert will also go out to school parents alerting them of the change when finalized.
Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich said the conversation has revealed a need for a dedicated board meeting space, and that his team plans to present a suite of options at the October board meeting.