Kirkwood School District Board of Education Member Julie Backer admits she overstepped her boundaries as a board member in some cases, but she has also provided documents refuting some of the allegations against her for board policy violations.
A resolution to censure Backer, which was unexpectedly removed from the board’s Feb. 10 meeting agenda, cites violations of several board policies related to conflicts of interest and the confidentiality of information discussed during closed sessions.
Prior to the meeting, Kirkwood School District Board of Education President Darnel Frost gave Backer an opportunity to resign from the board rather than face a public censure, but she refused.
Frost agreed not to ask the board to vote on the censure after he and Backer signed an agreement. In the agreement, Backer acknowledged that some of her actions were “inconsistent” with board policies and board norms, and that some of her efforts should be more directed toward “unified board action as opposed to personal advocacy.”
“I settled and signed an agreement to move the Kirkwood School District forward because I believed that would be best for our district and our community,” Backer said. “I thought others wanted the same. I was wrong.”
Less than 24 hours after the meeting, 52 pages of documents supporting the policy violations outlined in the censure were made publicly available on the board’s online agenda from the Feb. 10 meeting. The Times also received the documents through an open records request.
Although it is common practice to post agenda documents either the day of the board meeting or the day after the meeting, according to the office of the superintendent, Backer said she was unaware of that and didn’t expect the documents to be published since she had signed the agreement.
“That’s not what I thought we were doing, which was healing and moving forward,” she said. “That was not acting in good faith. I thought we didn’t want to air our dirty laundry. I thought, ‘OK, we’ll put this behind us and we’ll all work toward doing a better job,’ which is why I signed the agreement.”
Backer, who has served on the board since 2014 and is up for reelection, called the “attack” against her a “politically motivated hit job” to get her off the board, mainly because of her opposition to the $70 million bond issue for Prop S that’s on the April ballot.
“The timing of all of this proves it’s political motivation,” she said. “Many items in the resolution (to censure) are years old yet only are being brought up now, on the eve of the election. It is shameful that the district administration and some members of the board are willing to publicly humiliate me and attempt to destroy my reputation simply to silence my opposing view.”
Frost denied that, and stressed that he, along with others, attempted to resolve the issues with Backer multiple times in private to avoid a formal censure in public. He said her “fixation” with wanting a current district administrator to be the next superintendent, even though that person had not applied for the position, was compromising the district’s current superintendent search. Frost said he felt the board could not move forward without bringing the policy violations to light.
“We did not want to do this in public,” Frost said in the voicemail to Backer. “This is not the way we wanted it to go down, but the fact that there was doubt being cast regarding the (superintendent) search and everything we had going on kind of forced our hand at this.”
Backer claims that at no point during the current superintendent search did Frost indicate to her that any of her actions or comments were out of line.
"I was doing my number one elected job by trying to bring the best person possible for the superintendent job," Backer said. "The superintendent search has gone extremely well and could not have been a smoother process. So all of this talk about the superintendent search is ridiculous."
Backer Responds To Allegations
The resolution to censure Backer outlines several board policy violations. According to the censure and supporting documents, Backer has not only interfered with the district’s current superintendent search but past ones as well, disclosed confidential information to administrators and employees, and tried to use her position as a school board member as “political muscle” and for her own financial gain. It also details several other violations.
Backer takes issue in particular with the claim that she played a role in a newly hired superintendent’s abrupt decision not to take the job in 2018. Documents supporting the censure show Backer approached Jeff Arnett shortly after he was hired in January 2018 to be the district’s next superintendent and “proposed that he use her as his real estate agent, followed by uncomfortable emails pursuing the listing, which interfered with his relocation plans.”
Backer, however, provided documentation showing the original issue date of her real estate license to be March 7, 2018. Coldwell Banker Gundaker confirmed that.
“The fact is I did not have a real estate license at the time Dr. Arnett was preparing to move to the area,” she said, noting her first listing wasn’t until a year later. “All I did for Dr. Arnett was provide a referral.”
Backer provided a copy of two emails dated Feb. 15, 2018, between Arnett and Cindy Coronado, the real estate agent she had referred him to. In an email to Coronado, Arnett said Backer had provided Coronado’s name as a possible real estate agent for his family’s home search, but they already had one.
Coronado responded: “I very much appreciate Julie’s referral, but I am sure that you are in good hands with your realtor, so no worries.”
Some say it’s still possible Backer influenced Arnett’s decision not to take the job, as he canceled his contract with the district in March 2018 — the same month she received her real estate license. Arnett did not respond to an interview request from the Times.
The censure also outlined complaints that Backer attended individualized education meetings with parents and “appeared to be offering her services as political muscle” due to her position as a board member. Backer said although it’s hard for her to “back off when someone needs help,” Superintendent Michele Condon knew she was attending the meetings.
Backer said she’s upset all of this has put a stain on the district and the community. “It makes me so sad for Kirkwood,” she said.
Frost said he also regrets the circumstances, saying it’s unfortunate Backer has been unwilling to recognize how her actions have led to continued turmoil, but it’s time to move forward.
“It’s time to focus on the work we do for students and our schools,” he said.