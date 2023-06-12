Following a series of in-person feedback sessions, the Kirkwood School District Board of Education heard an update on the redistricting process at its meeting on Monday, June 5.
The district received well over 600 comments on six redistricting scenarios presented at open house-style events over the last several weeks, according to Matt Bailey, assistant superintendent of student services. The maps can be viewed at kirkwoodschools.org/boundaries.
The district has not adjusted its boundaries in over 40 years. Redistricting is intended to help alleviate the district’s steady population growth. Under the new boundaries, attendance will be based on the capacities of individual buildings rather than equal enrollment per school.
Other goals for the process include eliminating the “Tillman Split” in which students at Tillman Elementary School are split between North Kirkwood Middle School and Nipher Middle School after leaving Tillman, and addressing the attendance areas of the Meacham Park neighborhood, which currently feeds into three different elementary schools and both middle schools.
Bailey said several themes emerged during the open house sessions, including convenient and safe walkability and options for current students to continue on their original feeder path to middle school. Some Keysor Elementary parents requested their child be allowed to continue to North Kirkwood Middle School, as they would switch to Nipher Middle School under several of the scenarios.
Feedback collected by the district will be used to generate several new scenario maps. The new maps will be presented at the July 24 board of education meeting, with additional in-person feedback sessions to be scheduled during back-to-school events. Bailey expects a final boundary recommendation will be presented to the school board on Sept. 18.