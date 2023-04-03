The vitriolic treatment from several in our community against fellow neighbor Justin Hauke — a candidate for the Webster Groves School District Board of Education, a father of two children in the district and a longtime member of the district’s finance committee — is disgusting and shameful. It is bullying at its worst.
There has been nothing but lies spread on social media about his character and his motives. Sometimes, current WGSD School Board President Jo Doll, along with former superintendent Sarah Riss, participate in the nastiness. Meanwhile, WGSD Superintendent John Simpson’s shared computer screen displayed a link to Justin’s name on the tabs at two consecutive school board meetings in January. What is the purpose of this — opposition research on display?
It appears that there are some people with considerable political power coming together with an agenda to keep Justin from being elected. That would certainly explain all the hatred toward him. Since when did school board races become a blood sport?
Justin attends nearly every board meeting and intimately understands the district. He would like more transparency and accountability from the board, all the while promoting trust with parents, teachers and taxpayers. Who doesn’t want that?
The current board lacks diversity in thought, and that is hurting public trust. Please consider breaking the 7-0 board monopoly by voting only for Justin Hauke on April 4 for the Webster Groves School District Board of Education.
Tricia Warner
Webster Groves