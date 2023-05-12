Mother’s Day is this Sunday, and Nikole Shurn has a lot more children to be responsible for this year. In addition to her own two children, the 1996 Kirkwood High School graduate now oversees the entire student body of the school district as president of the Kirkwood Board of Education.
Despite her many years in the field, Shurn maintains she never chose to be an educator — instead, the career chose her.
“I used to own a boutique in downtown St. Louis. I started the Fairy Glam Project where we collect new and gently-used dresses for girls who can’t afford to go to prom. One requirement was the application process. They had to write what a prom miracle would mean to them,” said Shurn. “It was heart-wrenching. Some of the answers brought me to tears. I realized I had to do more to reach kids. I entered education through Teach For America in 2014, and I haven’t stopped since.”
Shurn served as a teacher with St. Louis Public Schools for several years before joining a nonprofit within the University City School District. She now serves as the district’s well-being director, through which she ensures students and staff have the resources they need to be successful.
When she’s not looking after other people’s children, Shurn comes home to two of her own. Seventeen-year-old Olivia will graduate from Kirkwood High School this weekend and prepare for a transition to North Carolina Central University, where she will study clinical psychology. Owen, 10, attends Keysor Elementary School and keeps busy with basketball, karate and taekwondo.
It was love for her children that inspired Shurn to run for Kirkwood School Board in 2020.
“My experience in the district was great. I love Kirkwood,” she said. “I noticed my daughter’s experience was not as delightful as mine, so I felt I needed to do my part to ensure that a district so near and dear to my heart was doing what was best for all kids.”
Shurn’s 2020 bid was successful, and in April 2022, she was elected vice president. On April 17, 2023, after being reelected, Shurn made history when she became the first Black female president of the Kirkwood School District Board of Education.
Shurn said her experience working in St. Louis Public Schools and University City gives her a unique perspective for her work on the school board.
“Kirkwood is very resource rich, so it makes me a little more conservative in how we spend our money. It’s amazing what we’re able to provide for our kids. It gives me a lens of what could be,” she said. “I look at our kids of color and achievement gap data. That’s why I push so hard. I know we can move that needle because I have evidence of how a district with less is doing some phenomenal things.”
Shurn praised the diversity of the Kirkwood School Board and said she aims to work collaboratively with the superintendent while continuing to be a champion for equity, diversity and inclusion. The kids, she said, are always her north star.
“We’ve got a lawyer who can answer questions when it comes to architecture, we’ve got someone well versed in policy. It’s a great dynamic. I believe in distributive leaderships so, yes, I am the president, but we’re still a collective body. We all have responsibilities and that’s how I will lead,” said Shurn.
“The work that I do here and at my job, it’s hard work, but it’s heart work,” she added. “And it’s not really my work, it’s His work. I am truly walking in my purpose.”
If she wasn’t already busy enough, Shurn is in the process of creating an African American Kirkwood Alumni Village. Based on the proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child,” the organization is designed to give back to the district’s Black students, including mentorships, scholarships and alumni activities.
Shurn is also preparing for her annual trip to Jamaica. Her daughter, Olivia, will be attending this year as a graduation present.
Though she loves being a mom of two, Shurn is coming to terms with the fact that she has a lot more children looking up to her now. To all the young Black girls and other people of color who see her as a role model, Shurn has a few words of advice.
“To quote Angela Davis, ‘I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept,’” she said. “Believe that you belong, even when the atmosphere looks different than what you’re used to. Be you. Be out there. You can accomplish whatever you put your mind to. It may be hard, it may be difficult, but don’t stop. The doors will open as long as you’re living your purpose.”
The Fairy Glam Project
Shurn’s nonprofit remains active. Those interested in learning more or donating a dress can visit nvizion.wixsite.com/fairyglamproject or visit Fairy Glam Project on Facebook.