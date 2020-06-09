The Webster Groves School District Board of Education announced at its regular Monday night meeting on June 8 that graduation for Webster Groves High School will be held either June 26 or 27 at an undetermined location.
Though the board previously had dates in both June and July reserved at the Chaifetz Arena in downtown St. Louis, Superintendent Dr. John Simpson said he didn’t feel like the district had the ability to work in the space due to social distancing requirements.
“The likelihood of us being in a spot where we can have a normal graduation is unlikely,” Simpson said. “It’s best to plan around a set of dates and do what’s best for the kids and then look for an opportunity in the not too distant future to gather them all as alumni and make that a very special event.”
Simpson mentioned the possibility of a “drive-up” graduation, in which students approach a stage in their cars and then exit to walk across it, or socially distancing in a large arena with adequate seating.
More details will be announced soon regarding location and attendance capacity, he said, but parents should plan for an outdoor graduation. Simpson added that Moss Field, located on the campus of Hixson Middle School, is a possible location. Webster Groves High School graduation is typically held on Moss Field.
“We hope to have more information out soon,” Simpson said, noting the date is only a few weeks away. “I know it’s not soon enough.”
Coronavirus Update
Simpson said the district has not yet made a decision on whether or not to allow students in school buildings at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year. The option being explored the most, he said, is a hybrid model of on and off-site learning.
“We continue to operate in this world of the unknown. Information is coming in at quite a rapid pace and as we approach the school year, we’re trying to develop a number of different schooling models as it relates to the current status of the virus and how families choose to respond,” he said.
Simpson added that a top priority is increasing the engagement of students during virtual learning sessions. Simpson said he has been in touch with several local churches, the administration of which are discussing the possibility of donating space and guidance for extracurricular learning.
The district has not yet reached a decision on whether or not transportation including school busses will be offered next year.
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Dr. Sandy Wiley Skinner said that the HR department has been “very busy” creating guidelines for allowing teachers back into the building. The process will begin June 15, she said, and while all buildings will remain closed to the public, limited numbers of teachers and staff will be permitted into their classrooms and offices as needed.
The district is still analyzing the need for additional staff, and at least one staff member has resigned due to a partner transitioning out of St. Louis.
Chief Financial/Operating Officer Pam Frazier said that she had submitted a FEMA grant and hopes that the district will be reimbursed for personal protective equipment, electronics, sanitation goods and other items purchased in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Board Reorganization
New board member Allen Todd, who won his seat during the June 2 election, was sworn in during the meeting, as were returning members Amy Clendennen, David Addison and Jo Doll.
David Addison was nominated and accepted the role of board president. Jo Doll accepted the position of vice president. JoAnn Kite retained her position as treasurer and Shari Meyers retained her position as secretary.
Simpson gave a fond farewell to Assistant Superintendent for Learning Dr. Kris Denbow, who is retiring from the district after many years of service.
“I am grateful for the opportunity,” said Denbow. “I’m so thankful for your support.”