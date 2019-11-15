The field of eight candidates to fill the Webster Groves School District Board seat vacated in October by Arnold Stricker is now down to three.
At the board’s Nov. 11 meeting, the membership revealed that Erin Gunn, Joel Oliver and Brian McQueary have emerged as the top-ranked individuals among those who submitted their resumes and cover letters for the unpaid board position following its solicitation of qualifications.
Gunn has been a school counselor the past four years and parent educator for the district. Oliver is a real-estate professional and a former board member. McQueary is an English teacher who has taught in both public and Catholic high schools.
The board is in the process of selecting six questions, either from a Missouri School Board Association template, from their own discussions or from a combination, and the three will be interviewed individually at a Nov. 22 public meeting by the six board members. Each candidate will have 20 minutes to respond to the questions, which they will not receive in advance.
Board Vice President David Addison suggested an open candidate forum with the three candidates facing the board at the same time might by conducted, but the board opted for individual interviews before the public.
After the interviews, the board will rank the candidates. Should a candidate receive four “1s” in the initial ranking, he or she will gain the seat. If no candidate gets four “1s,” the ranking will continue until one, then the other is eliminated.
The chosen board candidate will fill the seat Stricker vacated due to a residency change until next April. If he or she wishes to fill the seat for the remaining two years of Stricker’s term, he or she will have to run in the April board election.