The Webster Groves School District Board of Education heard an update at its March 9 meeting regarding the upcoming renovation of Moss Field at Hixson Middle School.
Funding for the project is provided by Proposition S, a bond issue voters approved in August 2022. Prop S designated over $10 million for the project, which includes a complete redo of the track, grandstand, concessions, restrooms, lighting and scoreboards.
Construction project manager Rob Steuber said his team are “knee deep” in the design development stage. All buildings, playing surfaces, track and other ancillary areas have been defined and are ready for review by the district. The project is scheduled to be put out to bid in June, with completion estimated some time in 2024.
With Moss Field under construction, several sports teams have been assigned alternate practice and game locations. The football team will practice on Hixson’s upper field, with home games played at Kirkwood High School and junior varsity games played at the opposing school.
Track and field will not have any home meets during the construction period. Practice locations are yet to be determined, but a plan is in place to work out arrangements with nearby schools.
Field hockey will continue to practice at Kopplin Field behind Webster Groves High School for the time being, with two or three home games at Nerinx Hall.
The girls lacrosse team will continue to practice at Givens Elementary School. Home games in 2024 are to be determined and schedules are not yet finalized.
Kopplin Field
Renovations are also planned for Kopplin Field, the former Plymouth Field behind Webster Groves High School. The project will replace existing grass with synthetic turf to make it usable for more students and teams. It is in the early design stage and will be put out to bid later this year.