The Kirkwood School District Board of Education heard an update on security recommendations at its regular meeting on Monday, July 25.
Martise Scott, director of safety and security, said the district is looking into additional school resource officers. The district will also seek to add extra security staff at Kirkwood High School to monitor the three entry points to campus — Dougherty Ferry, Essex and Chopin.
In addition to keeping exterior doors locked at all times — a practice the district already engages in — Scott announced the district will now be locking classroom doors during the school day.
The district will also permit the Kirkwood Police Department live access to district security camera systems to improve their intruder response. Scott said the access is for emergency use only.
“God forbid we have anything happen, but if it should happen, they would already have access to our camera system,” Scott said.
The district will also continue to require specialized training for staff at the beginning of each school year, including ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) intruder training; CrisisGO, a communication tool used during emergencies; Raptor, a system used to perform record checks on visitors; and Stop the Bleeding crisis response training.
Thanks to funding from Prop R, the district is in the process of upgrading and replacing its camera system. The project is expected to be completed this fall. The replacement of digital radios is also underway.
Scott said his team is working on developing new and consistent emergency evacuation plans and signs for each building and classroom in the district, as well as providing binders to each school with hard copies of the district’s emergency response plans, which are currently available in electronic format.
Kirkwood School District Board of Education President Jean Marie Andrews thanked Scott for the update and reminded the board that there are additional security elements that are not discussed at public meetings for safety purposes.
“We want to make sure our students and our public know that this is something we take very seriously, and we’re always looking to improve,” said Andrews.