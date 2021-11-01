The Kirkwood School District will accept declaration of candidacy from any person interested in running for one of two three-year terms on the school board in the April 5, 2022, election. Those interested can file at the district office, 11289 Manchester Road, beginning 8 a.m. on Dec. 7. Masks will be required to be worn in the building.
Filing will continue through regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., except from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. each day.
Filing will end Dec. 28, 2021, when the office will be open from 3 to 5 p.m.
Filing will not occur on days when the school district offices are closed for inclement weather, as well as Dec. 22, 2021, through Jan. 3, 2022, for winter break.
For those filing on the first day, ballot order will be determined in the order in which they are filed.