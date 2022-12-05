Filing begins on Dec. 6 for those who are interested in running for the school board elections on April 4, 2023.
For the first day of filing for both the Kirkwood and Webster Groves school districts, a lottery will be conducted to determine ballot placement. Those filing after that date will appear on the ballot in the order in which they filed.
Kirkwood
The Kirkwood School District will accept declarations of candidacy beginning Dec. 6, 2022, at 8 a.m. Filing will end Dec. 27, 2022.
Kirkwood school board filing will take place this year at the St. Louis County Board of Elections, 725 Northwest Plaza Drive. The Board of Elections is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
There are three, three-year positions available, as board members Chad Kavanaugh, Jennifer Pangborn and Nikole Shurn reach the end of their terms.
Webster Groves
The Webster Groves School District will accept declarations of candidacy beginning Dec. 6, at 8 a.m., at the district’s Administration Office, 400 E. Lockwood Ave.,
Filing will continue through regular business hours, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., except from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.
Filing will not occur on the days that the school district offices are closed for inclement weather, nor when the office is closed for winter break, Dec. 22 through Jan. 2. The office will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. on the final day of filing on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
There are three, three-year positions available as board members Jo Doll, David Addison and Tara Scheer reach the end of their terms.