Applications to run for open school board seats in the April election are currently being accepted for both the Webster Groves and Kirkwood school districts.
In Kirkwood, applications will be accepted in the superintendent’s office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, on which date the office will be open until 5 p.m.
All dates except the closing date are by appointment only, which can be made by calling 314-213-6101. The office will not be open Dec. 23 - Jan. 4 during winter break or Jan. 18 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, or any days when school is closed for inclement weather.
Kirkwood School Board members Jean Marie Andrews and Angie Bernardi have expiring terms, and both announced they would seek reelection.
In Webster Groves, applications to run for two school board seats will be accepted through Jan. 19 at 5 p.m., minus days where the school is closed for winter break, Martin Luther King Jr. Day or inclement weather.
Incumbents Kita Quinn and Christine Keller, whose terms are up next year, both announced they would run for reelection.
Should incumbents applying for reelection receive no challengers, there would be no school board races on the April 6 ballot.
As of press time, there were no applications other than incumbent candidates in either school district.