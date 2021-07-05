The Kirkwood School District Board of Education voted to approve the fiscal year 2021-22 budget at its meeting on Monday, June 28.
According to Chief Financial Officer Mike Romay, revenues are expected to be $75.9 million, an increase of just over 1% from the previous year, mainly due to increases in property taxes from reassessment, new construction and Prop C sales taxes. Decreases are expected in interest earnings, tuition payments from the voluntary transfer student program and federal funding.
Expenditures are projected to be $74.3 million, an increase of about .4%. The rise in expenses will be due to increases in salary and benefit packages for teachers and staff, contingency funds and increases in service costs.
Romay added that a construction fund was recently created to track proceeds from the Prop R bond sale and to track construction expenditures. Bond proceeds were received in the previous fiscal year and will be used over the next two fiscal years.