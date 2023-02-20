The Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis recently announced the launch of the Edward Jones Scholarship, a multi-million-dollar, multi-year commitment to provide 75 students annually with scholarship grants of up to $12,000 per student, per year. Applications are open until April 17, 2023.
The program is designed to award critical “last dollar” funding to fill the gap between total cost of education and the financial resources available to students from family, school, state and federal sources. These scholarships will serve low-income students who are active participants in each of their high school years with any of the following youth development agencies: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri, Boys and Girls Club of Greater St. Louis, Boys Hope Girls Hope of St. Louis, Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School, College Bound-St. Louis, LifeWise or Girls, Inc. St. Louis.
Awards are renewable for up to 10 semesters. Eligible students will qualify for paid policy fellowships and mental health services through a new initiative that covers the costs of therapy.
Visit myscholarshipcentral.org to apply or sfstl.org for more information.