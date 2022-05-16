Webster Groves High School seniors Emma Rohrs (left) and Ivy Clark have been selected as two of the Missouri Scholars 100. The statewide program honors 100 of Missouri’s top academic students in the graduating class of 2022, and is sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals. To be nominated, students must meet criteria of an “Academic Decathlon,” which includes a minimum GPA of 3.75, minimum ACT score of 29 or minimum SAT score of 1,600, be ranked in the upper 10th percentile of their class, and have taken advanced level courses in math, science, English and foreign language. Nominees must also have excellent attendance, exemplary school citizenship and participation in the school activity program.