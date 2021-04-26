“Hail! Kirkwood High School!” The lyrics to the school’s alma mater were penned in 1948, when Kirkwood High School students were still educated in the building that is now Nipher Middle School at 700 S. Kirkwood Road. Nearly 75 years and a building change later, the song still unites the Kirkwood High School community at school events.
But something about the song always irked Jared Goudsmit when he was a student. The 2019 graduate took issue with one line in particular: “All our sons so bold.” Not only does the line exclude non-male students, but it also fails to rhyme with the final line of the song — “Fight for the red and white.”
“It was always a little off and accentuated by the fact that it did not rhyme, but it wasn’t on my mind that much until I was at a school board meeting,” said Goudsmit.
During that meeting in September 2018, former Kirkwood Mayor Art McDonnell asserted that the line “All our sons so bold” was not appropriate for modern times. He suggested the lyrics be changed to “We are Pioneers.”
“I’ve always loved singing and hearing the fight song at all the games I’ve attended over the years, but that part has bothered me for a long time,” McDonnell said during the meeting. “It isn’t just the boys who should be recognized — the girls should be recognized and included in the fight song, too.”
Goudsmit, who was at the school board meeting to receive recognition for standardized testing scores, agreed with the sentiment, but quickly realized the school board had no ability to resolve the issue. He decided to take matters into his own hands. During his senior year at Kirkwood High School, Goudsmit organized a meeting with Kirkwood High School Principal Michael Havener and the four grade level principals.
“I was class president so I had a little sway on behalf of the student body. The case I made to them was: ‘Look, you have the ability to be proactive with this,’” said Goudsmit. “I admit it’s not stirring up any controversy at the moment, but if anything, that’s more of a reason to get on this faster. For everybody to respond ‘What a good idea’ as opposed to ‘It’s about time.’”
Instead of “We are Pioneers,” Goudsmit proposed the lyrics be changed to “Scholars bold and bright,” which both rhymes and serves as a more inclusive representation of the student body.
Goudsmit said the administrators were receptive to his proposal but ultimately pushed back, citing tradition, as well as the fact that the “sons so bold” likely refers to the school’s football team. But for Goudsmit, that wasn’t a good enough explanation.
“We don’t just use the song at football games,” he said. “We sing it at pep rallies and the chili bowl — events where everybody is there. To me, it doesn’t symbolize the football team. It’s for the entire Kirkwood High School community.”
Administrators were ultimately not swayed by Goudsmit’s plea, and nothing came of the meeting. Now a student at Tulane University in New Orleans, Goudsmit is rallying the Kirkwood community to try again.
A petition, started by Goudsmit’s father, seeks to draw attention to the cause. Hosted on change.org, the proposal has already garnered nearly 300 signatures. Comments range from the progressive — “Our song needs to recognize the thousands of men AND women who have graduated from KHS,” — to the aggressive — “It’s actually ridiculous that you all need a petition to abandon obviously sexist and exclusive language. Shame on you,” — to the simple — “This song should rhyme.”
“It is pretty vindicating when I go on the change.org petition,” said Goudsmit. “It’s good that people are steamed. It shows that it means something to people.”
Read the petition at tinyurl.com/5hrkavsd.
A New Tradition
The lyrics to “Hail! Kirkwood High School!” first appeared in the school’s 1948 yearbook, alongside a list of 31 names credited with the composition. Several years ago, Kirkwood parent Julie Munroe was at Nipher Middle School when she noticed a display housing the pages. One of the names caught her eye — that of Jane Hedges, her mother-in-law.
“My husband and his siblings didn’t really know anything about it. My sister-in-law said she remembered hearing her mother singing it around the house,” said Munroe. “But his mother (Hedges) was first chair in the orchestra and very musically gifted in other areas. It doesn’t surprise me she helped write the song.”
Jane Hedges, then Jane Munroe, died in 2008 before her family could ask about her legacy. But Julie Munroe said her husband and his siblings are all on board for an inclusive update to the tune.
“My understanding is they have many warm feelings associated with the song, that it means something to them, that they would hear it sung in the household,” said Goudsmit. “They are major stakeholders and they feel the change is fitting and improves the song.”
The musically-themed 1948 yearbook is dedicated “to the alumni of Kirkwood High School who often recall the nostalgic strains of the school song of Kirkwood High School, which will live forever as a symbol of their high school life.”
Goudsmit said that while he understands the tradition of the song, his campaign is not merely change for the sake of change. He believes his change supports the original intentions of the lyrics in the present day and will create new nostalgic strains for the next generation to remember.
But for all his determination, Goudsmit isn’t too firm on his language. While he chose “scholars” to represent the entire student body, he’s happy to compromise on a different, but equally-inclusive change.
“I don’t claim to know the full history of the song. If it’s so deeply entrenched with sports that it feels like a rebuke of its original meaning, we can come up with another alternative,” he said. “But I would like it to rhyme. As long as it hits those two points, I’m open to all kinds of interpretations.”