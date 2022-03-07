As part of an initiative to introduce local suppliers, Schnuck Markets, Inc. recently welcomed Northwest Coffee Roasting Company to Schnucks in Webster Groves. The Central West End-based coffee shop and café offers espresso shots, lattes, drip coffee, egg wraps, smoothies and more.
The 788-square-foot retail shop within Webster Schnucks is now open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It occupies the former Jamba Juice space at the front of the store.
“We’re honored to welcome Northwest Coffee into our stores as we work to bring our customers more local products and introduce to them suppliers that are reflective of the diverse communities we serve,” said Isabella Lombardo, Schnucks manager of strategic partnerships and strategic planning.
Later this spring, customers can expect to find five varieties of Northwest Coffee Roasting Company’s artisanal coffee on shelves at select St. Louis-area Schnucks stores.
“We’re thrilled to be opening our doors at Schnucks’ Webster Groves location,” said Jason Wilson, owner of Northwest Coffee Roasting Company. “We’re excited to introduce our artisan coffee to the area and continue to inspire people to ‘control the narrative’ — a phrase customers will notice on our product packaging.”
Northwest Coffee Roasting Company’s original location at 4251 Laclede Ave. in the Central West End will remain open.