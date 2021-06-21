The Schnucks grocery store at 7057 Chippewa Street in Shrewsbury will close permanently at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 27. The store’s 57 employees will be transferred to other Schnucks locations.
According to a June 11 statement from Schnuck Markets, Inc., the company will not renew its lease at the Shrewsbury location, citing poor sales since its October 2018 acquisition from SuperValu. The store is also located within three miles of two other Schnucks locations, 60 Hampton Village Plaza and 7450 Hampton Ave.
“Any time a store lease comes up for renewal, we review its past and current performance as a normal course of business. Even in the midst of the pandemic when other stores saw growth, our Shrewsbury location continued to underperform,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck.
The closure will still leave Schnucks with 110 stores, including 79 in the St. Louis metropolitan area.