Though they’ve only been part of the Webster Groves community for a few years, Schnarr’s Hardware Company has a long history in St. Louis, having served the Ladue and surrounding communities for over 60 years.
The Schnarr family was repairing wagons and Model T cars and sharpening reel lawnmowers when Clayton Road was little more than a country road. Later, Schnarr’s Market was built, and customers could order groceries in the morning and have them delivered in time to prepare dinner. In 1960, the grocery store was changed to a hardware store and was shortly thereafter expanded to its present size.
“I went to work for the Schnarrs in 1974, and after 20 years of learning the business, purchased the store from my mentor W. A. (Bill) Schnarr in 1995,” said owner Frank Blair.
In 2015, Bob and Jim Margherio approached Blair and his co-owner and wife, Kathy, about purchasing Mac Hardware in Webster Groves. On July 1, 2015, the Blairs took it over, renaming it Schnarr’s Hardware.
Schnarr’s offers a wide variety of goods, including lawn and garden supplies, fasteners, grills, firepits, ECHO lawn equipment, light bulbs, paint, door hardware, and more. Services offered include screen and window repair, lamp repair and sharpening.
“Over the last few years, we have taken the time to listen to our customers and adjust our product selection according to their needs,” said Blair. “For example, we added YETI, Big Green Egg, and Melissa & Doug toys, because there was a desire in the neighborhood to have easier access to these product lines. We also noticed an increased demand for DIY plumbing supplies, so we expanded our selection of cartridges and other repair parts.”
Blair’s daughters, Stephanie Bittick and Melissa Blair, are also involved with the business. The entire family believes there are no projects or situations too challenging for a solution to be found.
40 E. Lockwood • Webster Groves • 314-961-4522