Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a resident of Glendale, celebrated with family and supporters Tuesday night at the Sheraton Westport Lakeside Chalet following his impressive win in Tuesday’s Republican Primary for U.S. Senate.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I don’t come from billions — I come from Bridgeton,” Schmitt said during his acceptance speech Tuesday night. “I’m proud of my working class roots. I’m going to Washington to fight for working families, to defeat socialism and lead the fight to save America.”
Schmitt will go on to face Democrat and Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine of Clayton in November’s general election.
Busch on Tuesday defeated her chief rival, Lucas Kunce, with 43% of the statewide vote to Kunce’s 38%. Busch Valentine is a nurse and mother of six. Her campaign focused on delivering quality health care and strengthening the middle class economy.
She survived a biting TV campaign ad from Kunce about her 1977 involvement in the all-white Veiled Prophet ball. She quickly apologized for her participation,
Following an oftentimes contentious Republican campaign, Schmitt defeated his closest contenders — U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler and former Missouri governor Eric Greitens — by a wide margin. Schmitt received 45.6% of the vote to Hartzler’s 22.07%. Greitens finished third among the 21-candidate field with 18.94% of the vote.
Schmitt’s win brought to an end what was a contentious GOP primary battle for the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt. The primary, with campaign ads highlighting accusations of Greitens as a child abuser and Schmitt vowing to take a flamethrower to Biden’s agenda, garnered national media and political attention.
During his “America First” campaign, Schmitt touted many of the lawsuits he filed as attorney general, from school mask mandates to immigration policy to China’s role in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I stood with President Trump to stop election fraud,” Schmitt said in one of his campaign ads. In another ad, children are shown shedding their masks and tossing them into the wind.
November’s general election for U.S. Senate from Missouri may also include independent candidate John Wood. Wood said he has collected far more than the needed signatures required to get his name on the Nov. 8 ballot. Backed by former U.S. Sen. Jack Danforth, Wood is a conservative who wants to return to a more civil brand of political discourse.