The Missouri State Attorney General is wrong — the pandemic is a public health problem; it is not a political issue. He is also a hypocrite; Republicans have long wanted local, not federal, oversight.
It is hypocritical of him to sue Missouri school districts exercising public health concerns for their students, and he is doing so for political gain. He seems to think he will win the far-right voters by exposing children to the highly contagious coronavirus. Is he willing to take responsibility for every sick child that is exposed in schools? Take responsibility for every family member who may contract the virus because a child brings it home? Will he reimburse parents for lost wages if they have to stay home? Will he pay for the funerals?
With only 50% of Missourians fully vaccinated, hospitalization and death are strong possibilities. I doubt our attorney general will take any responsibility.
Eric Schmitt is wasting our taxes on his frivolous lawsuits. He is a disgrace to the Republican Party, and to all Missourians. I hope the voters remember his callous disregard of our public health at the next election.
Carol Schoeffel
Kirkwood