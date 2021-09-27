Schlafly Beer announces the return of its popular art festival, Art Outside. The event will take place at Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave. in Maplewood, on Friday, Oct. 1, from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Art Outside is a free, family-friendly event where attendees can shop among offerings from more than 60 artists. Twelve local bands bring the tunes and Schlafly brings the beer.
“Just like good beer, art brings people together, and that’s why we started hosting the Art Outside Festival more than 15 years ago,” said Schlafly Beer CEO Fran Caradonna.