For Arthur Schaefer, art isn’t just in his name — it’s in his blood.
Schaefer’s Hobby Shop was first opened in South St. Louis City in 1946 with a focus on model airplanes. Crafts were brought into the mix in 1965, and business expanded to a second store on Gravois Road in 1998.
Though the city store closed in 2008, Art Schaefer and his family stepped up to keep the name in business.
“My wife and I purchased the business from my parents in 2008,” said Art Schaefer. “We have hopes of it continuing on for many more years, and to have future generations of Schaefers continue the tradition.”
Now a third-generation owner, Art Schaefer runs the shop with his wife and co-owner Sherri and his sons (and salesmen) Adam and Andrew.
True to its name, Schaefer’s Hobby Shop sells beads, games, crafts, art supplies, radio-controlled planes, cars and boats, as well as parts and accessories for each. Toys became a big part of the product mix in 2018, following the closure of retail toy giant
Toys R Us. The store also has a wide selection of crafting DIY guides and books on topics like pour-painting, slime-making, jewelry making, perler beads and activities for kids.
Though 2020 was a challenging year, Art Schaefer said it gave him time to step back and reevaluate his business, identify his weaknesses and correct them. He’s since introduced a “Frequent Flyer” program with reward points and a state-of-the-art point-of-sale system to track sales and inventory.
Art Schaefer’s favorite part of operating a store with his family is getting to work with his kids every day. He also loves exploring all the fun items with his grandchildren.
While the shop’s current location attracts plenty of former customers from the South St. Louis location, Schaefer’s Hobby Shop sees customers from far and wide — most of them delighted when they discover it.
“We have travelers stop in and say that they had no idea that a true hobby store still existed,” said Art Schaefer. “We hear from out-of-state customers that they wish they had a Schaefer’s near their home.”
Google reviews for Schaefer’s Hobby Shop reflect these sentiments, with satisfied customers noting the wide selection of supplies, as well as the kind and helpful employees.
“The only problem with Schaefer’s Hobby is they are too far from my house. If they would move closer, I would shop there more often. Great people, great service, great selection,” wrote Mike B.
“I love this place. We went in once this week to price and then back to buy a slot car track. I think every employee said, ‘Hi, How are you?’ and ‘Can I help you find anything?’ The staff is so sweet and answered all my questions. I will definitely return,” wrote Jennifer.
“This is the best hobby shop anywhere. The staff takes the time to help and answer questions. They go above and beyond! Thank you guys,” wrote Robert Greer. “This place has been around since I was a kid. I bought model rockets there when I was just a kid, and they always were there to help anyway they could.”
Stop into Schaefer’s Hobby Shop, 11659 Gravois Road, Monday - Saturday from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. or Sundays from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Visit www.schaeferhobby.com for more information or call 314-729-7077 or email schaeferhobby@outlook.com.
